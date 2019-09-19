Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (OXLCM) and Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Comparison side by side

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCM) and Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 26 5.38 N/A -0.49 0.00 Invesco Ltd. 19 1.52 N/A 2.00 9.61

Table 1 demonstrates Oxford Lane Capital Corp. and Invesco Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Oxford Lane Capital Corp. and Invesco Ltd.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Invesco Ltd. 0.00% 6.5% 1.7%

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Oxford Lane Capital Corp. and Invesco Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 Invesco Ltd. 1 4 0 2.80

Competitively the average target price of Invesco Ltd. is $21.2, which is potential 25.15% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 1.43% of Oxford Lane Capital Corp. shares are held by institutional investors while 86.89% of Invesco Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.9% are Invesco Ltd.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 0.55% 0.99% -0.57% 1.39% 0.35% 1.39% Invesco Ltd. -4.34% -6.57% -11.89% 3.23% -29.86% 14.64%

For the past year Oxford Lane Capital Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than Invesco Ltd.

Summary

Invesco Ltd. beats Oxford Lane Capital Corp. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also launches equity, fixed income, commodity, multi-asset, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It launches equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and balanced exchange-traded funds. The firm also launches and manages private funds. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The firm also invests in alternative markets, such as commodities and currencies. For the equity portion of its portfolio, it invests in growth and value stocks of large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap companies. For the fixed income portion of its portfolio, the firm invests in convertibles, government bonds, municipal bonds, treasury securities, and cash. It also invests in short term and intermediate term bonds, investment grade and high yield bonds, taxable and tax-free bonds, senior secured loans, and structured securities such as asset-backed securities, mortgage-backed securities, and commercial mortgage-backed securities. The firm employs absolute return, global macro, and long/short strategies. It employs quantitative analysis to make its investments. The firm was formerly known as Invesco Plc, AMVESCAP plc, Amvesco plc, Invesco PLC, Invesco MIM, and H. Lotery & Co. Ltd. Invesco Ltd. was founded in December 1935 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia with an additional office in Hamilton, Bermuda.