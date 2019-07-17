Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (OXLCM) and Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM) Comparison side by side

Since Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCM) and Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM) are part of the Asset Management industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 25 5.31 N/A 1.33 19.10 Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund 11 16.09 N/A -0.16 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. and Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 1.43% and 30.07%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oxford Lane Capital Corp. -0.63% -0.61% 0.85% -0.46% -0.31% 0.67% Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund 1.31% 1.6% 4.34% 8.63% 5.25% 9.29%

For the past year Oxford Lane Capital Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund.

Summary

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. beats Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund on 3 of the 5 factors.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education. The fund was formerly known as Eaton Vance Insured California Municipal Bond Fund. Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund was formed in 2002 and is domiciled in United States.