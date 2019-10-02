Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (OXLCM) and BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. (NYSE:MZA) Comparison side by side

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCM) and BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. (NYSE:MZA) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 26 0.00 N/A -0.49 0.00 BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. 14 0.00 N/A 0.33 43.04

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Oxford Lane Capital Corp. and BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Oxford Lane Capital Corp. and BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 1.43% of Oxford Lane Capital Corp. shares and 7.11% of BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.01% of BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 0.55% 0.99% -0.57% 1.39% 0.35% 1.39% BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. -0.5% 2.63% 1.74% 8.76% -3.57% 14.89%

For the past year Oxford Lane Capital Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc.

Summary

On 3 of the 4 factors BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. beats Oxford Lane Capital Corp.