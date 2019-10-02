Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (OXLCM) and BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. (NYSE:MZA) Comparison side by side

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCM) and BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. (NYSE:MZA) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Oxford Lane Capital Corp.
|26
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.49
|0.00
|BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc.
|14
|0.00
|N/A
|0.33
|43.04
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Oxford Lane Capital Corp. and BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Oxford Lane Capital Corp. and BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Oxford Lane Capital Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors owned 1.43% of Oxford Lane Capital Corp. shares and 7.11% of BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.01% of BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Oxford Lane Capital Corp.
|0.55%
|0.99%
|-0.57%
|1.39%
|0.35%
|1.39%
|BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc.
|-0.5%
|2.63%
|1.74%
|8.76%
|-3.57%
|14.89%
For the past year Oxford Lane Capital Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc.
Summary
On 3 of the 4 factors BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. beats Oxford Lane Capital Corp.
