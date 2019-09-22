Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (OXLCM) and ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA) Comparison side by side

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCM) and ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will compare them and contrast their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 26 5.34 N/A -0.49 0.00 ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited 11 105.94 N/A -0.33 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Oxford Lane Capital Corp. and ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCM) and ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 1.43% of Oxford Lane Capital Corp. shares and 32.94% of ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited shares. Competitively, ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited has 0.11% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 0.55% 0.99% -0.57% 1.39% 0.35% 1.39% ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited -5.13% 7.45% 25.72% 17.01% 20.47% 25.05%

For the past year Oxford Lane Capital Corp. has weaker performance than ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited

Summary

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited beats Oxford Lane Capital Corp. on 3 of the 4 factors.

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies engaged in the exploration, mining or processing of gold, silver, platinum, diamonds, or other precious minerals. The firm employs fundamental analysis, with a focus on bottom-up research to make its investments. ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited was founded in 1958 and is based in San Mateo, California with an additional office in Buffalo, New York.