Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (OXLCM) and Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) Comparing side by side

We will be comparing the differences between Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCM) and Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 25 5.34 N/A 1.33 19.10 Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. 26 2.79 N/A 2.55 9.95

Table 1 demonstrates Oxford Lane Capital Corp. and Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Oxford Lane Capital Corp. The company with the higher price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms presently. Oxford Lane Capital Corp.’s presently higher price-to-earnings ratio means it is more expensive than Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Oxford Lane Capital Corp. and Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. and Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Meanwhile, Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc.’s consensus target price is $25, while its potential downside is -13.19%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. and Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 1.43% and 93.1%. Insiders Competitively, held 1% of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oxford Lane Capital Corp. -0.63% -0.61% 0.85% -0.46% -0.31% 0.67% Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. -7.55% -9.79% 4.06% -2.79% -20.03% 19.54%

For the past year Oxford Lane Capital Corp. was less bullish than Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc.

Summary

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. beats Oxford Lane Capital Corp. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in growth and value stocks of companies across all market capitalization. For fixed income component of its portfolio the firm invests in non-investment grade corporate bonds and secured and unsecured loans. It employs fundamental analysis to create its portfolios. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. was founded in 1994 and is based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin with additional offices in Atlanta, Georgia; New York City; San Francisco, California; Leawood, Kansas; and London, United Kingdom.