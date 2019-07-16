Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (OXLCM) and Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES) Comparison side by side

Both Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCM) and Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the contrast of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Oxford Lane Capital Corp.
|25
|5.34
|N/A
|1.33
|19.10
|Ares Management Corporation
|24
|5.32
|N/A
|0.27
|95.63
Table 1 demonstrates Oxford Lane Capital Corp. and Ares Management Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Ares Management Corporation is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Oxford Lane Capital Corp. Company that currently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is currently more affordable than Ares Management Corporation, because it’s trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCM) and Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Oxford Lane Capital Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Ares Management Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Recommendations
The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Oxford Lane Capital Corp. and Ares Management Corporation.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Oxford Lane Capital Corp.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Ares Management Corporation
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
Meanwhile, Ares Management Corporation’s average target price is $28, while its potential downside is -0.88%.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Roughly 1.43% of Oxford Lane Capital Corp. shares are owned by institutional investors while 65.7% of Ares Management Corporation are owned by institutional investors. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2.1% of Ares Management Corporation’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Oxford Lane Capital Corp.
|-0.63%
|-0.61%
|0.85%
|-0.46%
|-0.31%
|0.67%
|Ares Management Corporation
|2.38%
|8.4%
|18.71%
|16.67%
|14.5%
|45.22%
For the past year Oxford Lane Capital Corp. has weaker performance than Ares Management Corporation
Summary
Oxford Lane Capital Corp. beats Ares Management Corporation on 5 of the 8 factors.
