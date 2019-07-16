Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (OXLCM) and Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES) Comparison side by side

Both Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCM) and Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the contrast of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 25 5.34 N/A 1.33 19.10 Ares Management Corporation 24 5.32 N/A 0.27 95.63

Table 1 demonstrates Oxford Lane Capital Corp. and Ares Management Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Ares Management Corporation is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Oxford Lane Capital Corp. Company that currently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is currently more affordable than Ares Management Corporation, because it’s trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCM) and Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Ares Management Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Oxford Lane Capital Corp. and Ares Management Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 Ares Management Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Ares Management Corporation’s average target price is $28, while its potential downside is -0.88%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 1.43% of Oxford Lane Capital Corp. shares are owned by institutional investors while 65.7% of Ares Management Corporation are owned by institutional investors. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2.1% of Ares Management Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oxford Lane Capital Corp. -0.63% -0.61% 0.85% -0.46% -0.31% 0.67% Ares Management Corporation 2.38% 8.4% 18.71% 16.67% 14.5% 45.22%

For the past year Oxford Lane Capital Corp. has weaker performance than Ares Management Corporation

Summary

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. beats Ares Management Corporation on 5 of the 8 factors.