Oxford Industries (OXM) to pay $0.37 on Nov 1, 2019; Washington Trust Bancorp Has 1.15 Sentiment

Washington Trust Bancorp Inc (WASH) investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q2. It’s up 0.03, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. The ratio has improved, as 45 active investment managers opened new and increased stock positions, while 39 cut down and sold stakes in Washington Trust Bancorp Inc. The active investment managers in our database now hold: 10.09 million shares, up from 9.97 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Washington Trust Bancorp Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 2 to 2 for the same number . Sold All: 9 Reduced: 30 Increased: 30 New Position: 15.

Oxford Industries Inc (NYSE:OXM) is expected to pay $0.37 on Nov 1, 2019. (NYSE:OXM) shareholders before Oct 17, 2019 will receive the $0.37 dividend. Oxford Industries Inc's current price of $70.42 translates into 0.53% yield. Oxford Industries Inc's dividend has Oct 18, 2019 as record date. Sep 11, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $70.42. About 140,219 shares traded. Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) has declined 19.91% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.91% the S&P500.

New England Research & Management Inc. holds 2.56% of its portfolio in Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. for 72,172 shares. Washington Trust Co owns 818,704 shares or 2.34% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. has 0.78% invested in the company for 94,500 shares. The New Jersey-based Systematic Financial Management Lp has invested 0.45% in the stock. Champlain Investment Partners Llc, a Us-based fund reported 762,940 shares.

The stock increased 0.42% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $49.66. About 14,781 shares traded. Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (WASH) has declined 15.01% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.01% the S&P500.

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for The Washington Trust Company that offers various banking and financial services and products to individuals and businesses. The company has market cap of $865.46 million. The firm operates in two divisions, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. It has a 12.48 P/E ratio. The Commercial Banking segment offers deposit accounts, including interest-bearing checking, noninterest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and retirement deposit accounts; and certificates of deposit, as well as debit card, ATM, telephone banking, Internet banking, mobile banking, remote deposit capture, and cash management services.

Analysts await Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $0.96 EPS, down 4.95% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.01 per share. WASH’s profit will be $16.73M for 12.93 P/E if the $0.96 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.99 actual EPS reported by Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.03% negative EPS growth.

Oxford Industries, Inc., an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of firm owned brands, and licensed and private labels apparel products worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.20 billion. The firm offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; and women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand. It has a 16.95 P/E ratio. It also provides branded and private label men's apparel, including tailored clothing, casual pants, and sportswear, as well as apparel under licensed brands, such as the Kenneth Cole, Dockers, Geoffrey Beene, Nick Graham, and Andrew Fezza.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.44, from 1.47 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 15 investors sold Oxford Industries, Inc. shares while 56 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 16.24 million shares or 4.45% more from 15.55 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership has 0.02% invested in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM). Cardinal Capital Mgmt Ltd Company Ct has 1.21% invested in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) for 487,123 shares. Suntrust Banks Incorporated stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems holds 5,433 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Parametric Port Limited Company owns 65,971 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Gotham Asset Management Lc invested in 0.01% or 6,525 shares. Wedge Capital Mngmt L L P Nc reported 157,957 shares. First Trust Advsrs Limited Partnership accumulated 13,012 shares. Bessemer Grp Incorporated invested in 12,900 shares. Tuttle Tactical reported 0.62% of its portfolio in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM). Paloma Partners Management Co, Connecticut-based fund reported 4,136 shares. Price T Rowe Associate Md reported 0% of its portfolio in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM). Aqr Mgmt Limited Company, a Connecticut-based fund reported 26,499 shares. Charles Schwab Management reported 156,066 shares. Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada accumulated 157,114 shares or 0% of the stock.

