Oxford Industries (OXM) to pay $0.37 on Nov 1, 2019; Trico Bancshares (TCBK) Shorts Up By 17.61%

Trico Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) had an increase of 17.61% in short interest. TCBK’s SI was 299,800 shares in October as released by FINRA. Its up 17.61% from 254,900 shares previously. With 56,900 avg volume, 5 days are for Trico Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK)’s short sellers to cover TCBK’s short positions. The stock decreased 2.51% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $35.39. About 39,291 shares traded. TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) has declined 2.43% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.43% the S&P500. Some Historical TCBK News: 22/03/2018 – MAGNEGAS TO BUY TRICO WELDING SUPPLIES, IN N CA; 04/04/2018 – MAGNEGAS COMPLETES PURCHASE OF TRICO WELDING SUPPLY; 22/03/2018 – MAGNEGAS TO BUY TRICO WELDING SUPPLIES, IN NORTHERN CALIFORNIA; 04/04/2018 – MagneGas Completes Acquisition Of Trico Welding Supply; 22/03/2018 – MagneGas, Trico Expect to Close Transaction Within 3-5 Business Days; 22/03/2018 MagneGas To Acquire Trico Welding Supplies, Inc. In Northern California

Oxford Industries Inc (NYSE:OXM) is expected to pay $0.37 on Nov 1, 2019. (NYSE:OXM) shareholders before Oct 17, 2019 will receive the $0.37 dividend. Oxford Industries Inc’s current price of $70.85 translates into 0.52% yield. Oxford Industries Inc’s dividend has Oct 18, 2019 as record date. Sep 11, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 1.19% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $70.85. About 100,655 shares traded. Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) has declined 19.91% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.91% the S&P500. Some Historical OXM News: 28/03/2018 – OXFORD INDUSTRIES INC – FOR FULL 2018 FISCAL YEAR, EXPECTS NET SALES TO GROW TO BETWEEN $1.12 BLN AND $1.14 BLN; 28/03/2018 – Oxford Industries 4Q Adj EPS 93c; 28/03/2018 – Oxford Industries 4Q Cont Ops EPS $1.41; 28/03/2018 – OXFORD BOARD AUTHORIZES 26% BOOST IN QTRLY DIV; 13/03/2018 Tommy Bahama Introduces Maritime Deep Blue; 08/05/2018 – OXFORD, Owner of Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer and Southern Tide, Announces Participation in the B. Riley FBR Institutional Inve; 28/03/2018 – Oxford Industries Sees 1Q Adj EPS $1.15-Adj EPS $1.25; 22/05/2018 – Oxford Industries Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 28/03/2018 – OXFORD INDUSTRIES INC OXM.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $4.40 TO $4.60 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS; 28/03/2018 – Oxford Industries Sees 1Q EPS $1.11-EPS $1.21

Oxford Industries, Inc., an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of firm owned brands, and licensed and private labels apparel products worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.21 billion. The firm offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; and women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand. It has a 17.06 P/E ratio. It also provides branded and private label men's apparel, including tailored clothing, casual pants, and sportswear, as well as apparel under licensed brands, such as the Kenneth Cole, Dockers, Geoffrey Beene, Nick Graham, and Andrew Fezza.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.44, from 1.47 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 15 investors sold Oxford Industries, Inc. shares while 56 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 16.24 million shares or 4.45% more from 15.55 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corp reported 6,071 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Great West Life Assurance Com Can reported 23,216 shares. Cwm owns 14 shares. Atria Invs Limited Liability Co holds 8,600 shares. Tudor Invest Et Al holds 0.02% in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) or 8,477 shares. 4,383 are held by Gsa Capital Partners Ltd Liability Partnership. Swiss State Bank stated it has 31,500 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bessemer Group Inc owns 12,900 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Limited Liability owns 9,777 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio reported 35,066 shares stake. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt owns 0% invested in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) for 28 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has 0% invested in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) for 4,220 shares. Principal Fin Grp Inc Inc invested in 144,622 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Georgia-based Voya Management Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM). Oppenheimer Asset Management Incorporated, New York-based fund reported 608 shares.

Among 3 analysts covering TriCo Bancshares – Common Stock (NASDAQ:TCBK), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. TriCo Bancshares – Common Stock has $4100 highest and $4000 lowest target. $40.67’s average target is 14.92% above currents $35.39 stock price. TriCo Bancshares – Common Stock had 3 analyst reports since July 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, August 29 by Raymond James. The stock of TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Tuesday, July 9 by Stephens.

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding firm for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to retail clients and small to medium-sized businesses in Northern and Central California. The company has market cap of $1.08 billion. It accepts demand, savings, money market rate deposit accounts, and time deposits; and provides residential and commercial real estate mortgage, consumer, commercial, agricultural, and real estate construction loans. It has a 12.72 P/E ratio. The firm also offers installment note collection services; issues cashierÂ’s checks; sells travelers checks; and provides safe deposit boxes and other customary banking services.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.56 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.43, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 6 investors sold TriCo Bancshares shares while 33 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 18.14 million shares or 0.26% more from 18.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ameriprise Inc holds 0% or 192,974 shares. Manchester Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 0.01% of its portfolio in TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) for 2,550 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas holds 12,340 shares. Arete Wealth Ltd Liability Com has 123,769 shares for 0.91% of their portfolio. 2,321 are held by Financial Bank Of Montreal Can. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado, Colorado-based fund reported 11,800 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys, California-based fund reported 41,207 shares. 39,544 are owned by Stifel. California Employees Retirement has invested 0% in TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK). Alliancebernstein L P holds 758,095 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Meeder Asset Mgmt Inc accumulated 8,471 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio holds 18,280 shares or 0% of its portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board accumulated 68,300 shares. Bank Of America De invested 0% of its portfolio in TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK). Legal & General Grp Incorporated Public Limited Com holds 5,617 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

