Oxford Industries (OXM) to pay $0.37 on Nov 1, 2019; Evercore Class A (EVR) Shorts Lowered By 3.61%

Oxford Industries Inc (NYSE:OXM) is expected to pay $0.37 on Nov 1, 2019. (NYSE:OXM) shareholders before Oct 17, 2019 will receive the $0.37 dividend. Oxford Industries Inc’s current price of $70.76 translates into 0.52% yield. Oxford Industries Inc’s dividend has Oct 18, 2019 as record date. Sep 11, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $70.76. About 120,468 shares traded. Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) has declined 19.91% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.91% the S&P500. Some Historical OXM News: 28/03/2018 – OXFORD INDUSTRIES – BOARD APPROVED A CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.34/SHARE PAYABLE ON MAY 4 TO SHAREHOLDERS OF RECORD AS OF CLOSE OF BUSINESS ON APRIL 20; 28/03/2018 – OXFORD BOOSTS DIV TO $0.34/SHARE FROM $0.29; EST. $0.29; 28/03/2018 – OXFORD INDUSTRIES INC – CAPITAL EXPENDITURES IN FISCAL 2018 ARE EXPECTED TO APPROACH $60 MLN; 08/05/2018 – Oxford Industries Presenting at Conference May 23; 28/03/2018 – Oxford Industries Sees 1Q Adj EPS $1.15-Adj EPS $1.25; 28/03/2018 – Oxford Industries Sees FY18 EPS $4.28-EPS $4.48; 21/03/2018 – Southern Tide Expands Brand’s Retail Footprint with Destination and Community in Mind; 28/03/2018 – OXFORD INDUSTRIES INC OXM.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $4.40 TO $4.60 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS; 28/03/2018 – Oxford Industries Sees FY18 Adj EPS $4.40-Adj EPS $4.60; 28/03/2018 – Oxford Industries Sees 1Q EPS $1.11-EPS $1.21

Evercore Inc Class A (NYSE:EVR) had a decrease of 3.61% in short interest. EVR’s SI was 1.63 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 3.61% from 1.69M shares previously. With 419,100 avg volume, 4 days are for Evercore Inc Class A (NYSE:EVR)’s short sellers to cover EVR’s short positions. The stock increased 1.48% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $82.16. About 360,316 shares traded. Evercore Inc. (NYSE:EVR) has declined 22.19% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.19% the S&P500. Some Historical EVR News: 17/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Farm equipment and Pepperidge Farm earnings; 28/03/2018 David’s Bridal in talks to tap Evercore for debt restructuring

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.62, from 1.49 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 28 investors sold Evercore Inc. shares while 109 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 33.56 million shares or 4.87% less from 35.28 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Nordea Mgmt accumulated 0.01% or 51,406 shares. 37,479 were accumulated by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement. U S Glob reported 0.55% stake. Parametric Associate Ltd Liability owns 82,112 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Junto Cap Mgmt L P holds 3.13% in Evercore Inc. (NYSE:EVR) or 612,110 shares. Kbc Gru Nv has invested 0.02% in Evercore Inc. (NYSE:EVR). Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 0% in Evercore Inc. (NYSE:EVR). Hillcrest Asset Mngmt Llc has invested 1.94% of its portfolio in Evercore Inc. (NYSE:EVR). Scout Investments holds 494,478 shares. Cornerstone Advisors invested in 0% or 288 shares. Pier Cap Lc reported 1.26% in Evercore Inc. (NYSE:EVR). Alps Advisors accumulated 4,149 shares or 0% of the stock. Fdx Advisors holds 0.01% or 2,766 shares. Optimum Inv Advsrs owns 400 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. The New York-based Mufg Americas has invested 0% in Evercore Inc. (NYSE:EVR).

Evercore Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent investment banking advisory firm in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company has market cap of $3.28 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Investment Banking and Investment Management. It has a 10.1 P/E ratio. The Investment Banking segment provides advisory services on mergers, acquisitions, divestitures, leveraged buyouts, and similar corporate finance matters; capital markets advice relating to debt and equity securities; and services related to securities underwriting, private placement services, and commissions for agency equity trading services and equity research.

Oxford Industries, Inc., an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of firm owned brands, and licensed and private labels apparel products worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.20 billion. The firm offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; and women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand. It has a 17.03 P/E ratio. It also provides branded and private label men's apparel, including tailored clothing, casual pants, and sportswear, as well as apparel under licensed brands, such as the Kenneth Cole, Dockers, Geoffrey Beene, Nick Graham, and Andrew Fezza.