Oxford Industries Inc. (OXM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Vince Holding Corp. (NYSE:VNCE)

Both Oxford Industries Inc. (NYSE:OXM) and Vince Holding Corp. (NYSE:VNCE) are each other’s competitor in the Textile – Apparel Clothing industry. Thus the contrast of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oxford Industries Inc. 76 1.06 N/A 4.00 18.31 Vince Holding Corp. 13 0.53 N/A -0.30 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Oxford Industries Inc. and Vince Holding Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oxford Industries Inc. 0.00% 14.2% 8.5% Vince Holding Corp. 0.00% -4.8% -1.3%

Risk & Volatility

A 0.45 beta indicates that Oxford Industries Inc. is 55.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Vince Holding Corp. has a 1.78 beta and it is 78.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Oxford Industries Inc. are 1.6 and 0.7. Competitively, Vince Holding Corp. has 1.4 and 0.4 for Current and Quick Ratio. Oxford Industries Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Vince Holding Corp.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Oxford Industries Inc. and Vince Holding Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 95.9% and 80.4% respectively. Oxford Industries Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 2.8%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 3.5% of Vince Holding Corp.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oxford Industries Inc. 2.45% -0.67% -10.27% -5.27% -19.91% 3.03% Vince Holding Corp. 8.42% -2.43% 3.24% 19.69% -28.8% 50.48%

For the past year Oxford Industries Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Vince Holding Corp.

Summary

Oxford Industries Inc. beats Vince Holding Corp. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Oxford Industries, Inc., an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of company owned brands, and licensed and private labels apparel products worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; and women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand. It also provides branded and private label men's apparel, including tailored clothing, casual pants, and sportswear, as well as apparel under licensed brands, such as the Kenneth Cole, Dockers, Geoffrey Beene, Nick Graham, and Andrew Fezza. In addition, the company licenses Tommy Bahama names for various products, such as men's and women's headwear, watches, outerwear, belts, leather goods, gifts, footwear, handbags, mattresses and box springs, men's socks, luggage, bedding and bath linens, sleepwear, rugs, table top accessories, shampoos, soaps, bath amenities, fragrances, and fabrics, as well as indoor and outdoor furniture, and related products. Oxford Industries, Inc. offers its products through its retail stores and e-commerce sites, department stores, national chains, warehouse clubs, specialty stores, specialty catalogs, and Internet retailers. As of January 28, 2017, the company operated 168 Tommy Bahama stores, including 111 full-price retail stores, 17 retail-restaurant locations, and 40 outlet stores. Oxford Industries, Inc. was founded in 1942 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

Vince Holding Corp. engages in the design, merchandise, and sale of various luxury brand products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wholesale and Direct-To-Consumer. The company offers a range of womenÂ’s products, such as cashmere sweaters, silk blouses, leather and suede leggings and jackets, dresses, denims, pants, tanks, T-shirts, handbags, and outerwear under the Vince brand; and menÂ’s products comprising T-shirts, knit and woven tops, sweaters, denim, pants, blazers, outerwear, and leather jackets under the Vince brand. It also provides womenÂ’s and menÂ’s footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company sells its products directly to consumers through its branded specialty retail stores and outlet stores, as well as through Vince.com, an e-commerce platform; and to department stores and specialty stores. As of January 28, 2017, it operated 54 stores, including 40 company-operated full price retail stores and 14 company-operated outlet stores, as well as VINCE.com and e-commerce sites; and sold its products to consumers at approximately 2,300 distribution locations in 40 countries. The company was formerly known as Apparel Holding Corp. and changed its name to Vince Holding Corp. in November 2013. Vince Holding Corp. was founded in 2002 and is based in New York, New York.