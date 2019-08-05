Oxford Industries Inc. (OXM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Sequential Brands Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SQBG)

As Textile – Apparel Clothing companies, Oxford Industries Inc. (NYSE:OXM) and Sequential Brands Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SQBG) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oxford Industries Inc. 76 1.04 N/A 4.00 18.31 Sequential Brands Group Inc. 1 0.16 N/A -2.08 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Oxford Industries Inc. and Sequential Brands Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Oxford Industries Inc. (NYSE:OXM) and Sequential Brands Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SQBG)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oxford Industries Inc. 0.00% 14.2% 8.5% Sequential Brands Group Inc. 0.00% -54.2% -12.7%

Risk and Volatility

Oxford Industries Inc. has a beta of 0.45 and its 55.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Sequential Brands Group Inc. has beta of 0.59 which is 41.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Oxford Industries Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.6 and a Quick Ratio of 0.7. Competitively, Sequential Brands Group Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.3 and has 1.3 Quick Ratio. Oxford Industries Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Sequential Brands Group Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Oxford Industries Inc. and Sequential Brands Group Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 95.9% and 49%. 2.8% are Oxford Industries Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 3.9% of Sequential Brands Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oxford Industries Inc. 2.45% -0.67% -10.27% -5.27% -19.91% 3.03% Sequential Brands Group Inc. -5.64% -18.23% -50.67% -58.72% -79.85% -46.86%

For the past year Oxford Industries Inc. has 3.03% stronger performance while Sequential Brands Group Inc. has -46.86% weaker performance.

Summary

Oxford Industries Inc. beats Sequential Brands Group Inc. on 8 of the 8 factors.

Oxford Industries, Inc., an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of company owned brands, and licensed and private labels apparel products worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; and women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand. It also provides branded and private label men's apparel, including tailored clothing, casual pants, and sportswear, as well as apparel under licensed brands, such as the Kenneth Cole, Dockers, Geoffrey Beene, Nick Graham, and Andrew Fezza. In addition, the company licenses Tommy Bahama names for various products, such as men's and women's headwear, watches, outerwear, belts, leather goods, gifts, footwear, handbags, mattresses and box springs, men's socks, luggage, bedding and bath linens, sleepwear, rugs, table top accessories, shampoos, soaps, bath amenities, fragrances, and fabrics, as well as indoor and outdoor furniture, and related products. Oxford Industries, Inc. offers its products through its retail stores and e-commerce sites, department stores, national chains, warehouse clubs, specialty stores, specialty catalogs, and Internet retailers. As of January 28, 2017, the company operated 168 Tommy Bahama stores, including 111 full-price retail stores, 17 retail-restaurant locations, and 40 outlet stores. Oxford Industries, Inc. was founded in 1942 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

Sequential Brands Group, Inc. owns, promotes, markets, and licenses a portfolio of consumer brands in the United States and internationally. It offers products in the apparel, footwear, eyewear, fashion accessories, and home goods categories under the Jessica Simpson, AND1, Avia, GAIAM, JoeÂ’s Jeans, Ellen Tracy, Emeril Lagasse, William Rast, Heelys, Revo, Caribbean Joe, DVS, The Franklin Mint, Linens N Things, SPRI, Nevados, and FUL brand names; and food, wine, pet supplies, magazines, books, and other print and digital content categories under the Martha Stewart brand name. The company licenses its brands through various distribution channels to retailers, wholesalers, and distributors. Sequential Brands Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in New York, New York.