Oxford Industries, Inc. (OXM) EPS Estimated At $1.86; Mercury General (MCY) Has 1.18 Sentiment

Analysts expect Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) to report $1.86 EPS on September, 11 after the close. The stock increased 2.38% or $1.75 during the last trading session, reaching $75.3. Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) has declined 19.91% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending.

Mercury General Corp (MCY) investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019.

Oxford Industries, Inc., an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of firm owned brands, and licensed and private labels apparel products worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.28 billion. The firm offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; and women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand. It has a 18.82 P/E ratio. It also provides branded and private label men's apparel, including tailored clothing, casual pants, and sportswear, as well as apparel under licensed brands, such as the Kenneth Cole, Dockers, Geoffrey Beene, Nick Graham, and Andrew Fezza.

The stock decreased 1.97% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $55.15. Mercury General Corporation (MCY) has risen 15.50% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending.

Analysts await Mercury General Corporation (NYSE:MCY) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.90 EPS, down 18.92% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.11 per share. MCY’s profit will be $47.37M for 15.32 P/E if the $0.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual EPS reported by Mercury General Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.62% EPS growth.

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company has market cap of $2.90 billion. The firm also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical breakdown, and umbrella insurance. It has a 15.59 P/E ratio. The Company’s automobile insurance products cover collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeownerÂ’s insurance products cover dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

Mercury General Corporation