Oxford Industries Inc. (OXM) and Superior Group of Companies Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC) Comparing side by side

As Textile – Apparel Clothing businesses, Oxford Industries Inc. (NYSE:OXM) and Superior Group of Companies Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oxford Industries Inc. 76 1.11 N/A 3.94 18.79 Superior Group of Companies Inc. 17 0.75 N/A 1.09 15.21

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Superior Group of Companies Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Oxford Industries Inc. Company that presently has a higher P/E ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Oxford Industries Inc.’s presently higher P/E ratio means it is more expensive than Superior Group of Companies Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Oxford Industries Inc. and Superior Group of Companies Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oxford Industries Inc. 0.00% 14.3% 9.3% Superior Group of Companies Inc. 0.00% 11.3% 5%

Risk and Volatility

Oxford Industries Inc. has a 0.37 beta, while its volatility is 63.00% which is less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Superior Group of Companies Inc. is 118.00% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the -0.18 beta.

Liquidity

Oxford Industries Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.9 while its Quick Ratio is 0.8. On the competitive side is, Superior Group of Companies Inc. which has a 3.5 Current Ratio and a 2.3 Quick Ratio. Superior Group of Companies Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Oxford Industries Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Oxford Industries Inc. and Superior Group of Companies Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Oxford Industries Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Superior Group of Companies Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Superior Group of Companies Inc. has a consensus target price of $26, with potential upside of 46.48%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 94.2% of Oxford Industries Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 40.3% of Superior Group of Companies Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 2.2% of Oxford Industries Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Superior Group of Companies Inc. has 9.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oxford Industries Inc. -6.24% -6.61% -6.45% -17.91% -5.69% 4.19% Superior Group of Companies Inc. 3.74% -6.41% -7.56% -11.72% -28.58% -5.72%

For the past year Oxford Industries Inc. had bullish trend while Superior Group of Companies Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 10 of the 11 factors Oxford Industries Inc. beats Superior Group of Companies Inc.

Oxford Industries, Inc., an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of company owned brands, and licensed and private labels apparel products worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; and women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand. It also provides branded and private label men's apparel, including tailored clothing, casual pants, and sportswear, as well as apparel under licensed brands, such as the Kenneth Cole, Dockers, Geoffrey Beene, Nick Graham, and Andrew Fezza. In addition, the company licenses Tommy Bahama names for various products, such as men's and women's headwear, watches, outerwear, belts, leather goods, gifts, footwear, handbags, mattresses and box springs, men's socks, luggage, bedding and bath linens, sleepwear, rugs, table top accessories, shampoos, soaps, bath amenities, fragrances, and fabrics, as well as indoor and outdoor furniture, and related products. Oxford Industries, Inc. offers its products through its retail stores and e-commerce sites, department stores, national chains, warehouse clubs, specialty stores, specialty catalogs, and Internet retailers. As of January 28, 2017, the company operated 168 Tommy Bahama stores, including 111 full-price retail stores, 17 retail-restaurant locations, and 40 outlet stores. Oxford Industries, Inc. was founded in 1942 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.