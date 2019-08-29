Oxford Industries Inc. (OXM) and Its Rivals Comparing side by side.

Oxford Industries Inc. (NYSE:OXM) is a company in the Textile – Apparel Clothing industry and that’s how we contrast it to its competitors. The contrasting will be based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Oxford Industries Inc. has 95.9% of its shares owned by institutional investors and an average of 62.64% institutional ownership for its peers. 2.8% of Oxford Industries Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.37% of all Textile – Apparel Clothing companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Oxford Industries Inc. and its competitors’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oxford Industries Inc. 0.00% 14.20% 8.50% Industry Average 1.43% 18.53% 8.19%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares Oxford Industries Inc. and its competitors’ gross revenue, valuation and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Oxford Industries Inc. N/A 75 18.31 Industry Average 57.37M 4.01B 88.49

Oxford Industries Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. The business has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is presently more affordable in contrast to its competitors.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for Oxford Industries Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Oxford Industries Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.50 2.22 3.50 2.48

The potential upside of the peers is 126.25%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Oxford Industries Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oxford Industries Inc. 2.45% -0.67% -10.27% -5.27% -19.91% 3.03% Industry Average 4.44% 10.12% 17.85% 24.40% 23.34% 30.53%

For the past year Oxford Industries Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its competitors.

Liquidity

Oxford Industries Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.6 and a Quick Ratio of 0.7. Competitively, Oxford Industries Inc.’s peers Current Ratio is 2.52 and has 1.46 Quick Ratio. Oxford Industries Inc.’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Oxford Industries Inc.

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 0.45 shows that Oxford Industries Inc. is 55.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Oxford Industries Inc.’s competitors’ beta is 0.87 which is 13.32% less volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Oxford Industries Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Oxford Industries Inc.’s rivals show that they’re better in 7 of the 6 indicators compared to the company itself.

Oxford Industries, Inc., an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of company owned brands, and licensed and private labels apparel products worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; and women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand. It also provides branded and private label men's apparel, including tailored clothing, casual pants, and sportswear, as well as apparel under licensed brands, such as the Kenneth Cole, Dockers, Geoffrey Beene, Nick Graham, and Andrew Fezza. In addition, the company licenses Tommy Bahama names for various products, such as men's and women's headwear, watches, outerwear, belts, leather goods, gifts, footwear, handbags, mattresses and box springs, men's socks, luggage, bedding and bath linens, sleepwear, rugs, table top accessories, shampoos, soaps, bath amenities, fragrances, and fabrics, as well as indoor and outdoor furniture, and related products. Oxford Industries, Inc. offers its products through its retail stores and e-commerce sites, department stores, national chains, warehouse clubs, specialty stores, specialty catalogs, and Internet retailers. As of January 28, 2017, the company operated 168 Tommy Bahama stores, including 111 full-price retail stores, 17 retail-restaurant locations, and 40 outlet stores. Oxford Industries, Inc. was founded in 1942 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.