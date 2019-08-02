Oxford Industries Inc. (OXM) and G-III Apparel Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) Comparison side by side

Oxford Industries Inc. (NYSE:OXM) and G-III Apparel Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) compete against each other in the Textile – Apparel Clothing sector. We will contrast them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oxford Industries Inc. 76 1.06 N/A 4.00 18.31 G-III Apparel Group Ltd. 34 0.41 N/A 2.79 10.29

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Oxford Industries Inc. and G-III Apparel Group Ltd. G-III Apparel Group Ltd. has lower revenue and earnings than Oxford Industries Inc. The company that Presently has a higher P/E ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Oxford Industries Inc.’s shares have been trading at higher P/E ratio which means it is presently more expensive than G-III Apparel Group Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Oxford Industries Inc. and G-III Apparel Group Ltd.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oxford Industries Inc. 0.00% 14.2% 8.5% G-III Apparel Group Ltd. 0.00% 12.1% 5.9%

Risk & Volatility

Oxford Industries Inc. has a 0.45 beta, while its volatility is 55.00% which is less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, G-III Apparel Group Ltd. is 39.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.39 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Oxford Industries Inc. is 0.7 while its Current Ratio is 1.6. Meanwhile, G-III Apparel Group Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 2.2 while its Quick Ratio is 1.2. G-III Apparel Group Ltd. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Oxford Industries Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Oxford Industries Inc. and G-III Apparel Group Ltd.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Oxford Industries Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 G-III Apparel Group Ltd. 0 1 3 2.75

Competitively the consensus target price of G-III Apparel Group Ltd. is $45.4, which is potential 74.82% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 95.9% of Oxford Industries Inc. shares and 0% of G-III Apparel Group Ltd. shares. About 2.8% of Oxford Industries Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 9.2% of G-III Apparel Group Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oxford Industries Inc. 2.45% -0.67% -10.27% -5.27% -19.91% 3.03% G-III Apparel Group Ltd. 1.56% -3.63% -32.29% -16.73% -36.04% 2.76%

For the past year Oxford Industries Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than G-III Apparel Group Ltd.

Summary

Oxford Industries Inc. beats on 10 of the 11 factors G-III Apparel Group Ltd.

Oxford Industries, Inc., an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of company owned brands, and licensed and private labels apparel products worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; and women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand. It also provides branded and private label men's apparel, including tailored clothing, casual pants, and sportswear, as well as apparel under licensed brands, such as the Kenneth Cole, Dockers, Geoffrey Beene, Nick Graham, and Andrew Fezza. In addition, the company licenses Tommy Bahama names for various products, such as men's and women's headwear, watches, outerwear, belts, leather goods, gifts, footwear, handbags, mattresses and box springs, men's socks, luggage, bedding and bath linens, sleepwear, rugs, table top accessories, shampoos, soaps, bath amenities, fragrances, and fabrics, as well as indoor and outdoor furniture, and related products. Oxford Industries, Inc. offers its products through its retail stores and e-commerce sites, department stores, national chains, warehouse clubs, specialty stores, specialty catalogs, and Internet retailers. As of January 28, 2017, the company operated 168 Tommy Bahama stores, including 111 full-price retail stores, 17 retail-restaurant locations, and 40 outlet stores. Oxford Industries, Inc. was founded in 1942 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, manufactures, and markets menÂ’s and womenÂ’s apparel. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. The companyÂ’s products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, womenÂ’s suits, and womenÂ’s performance wear; and womenÂ’s handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage. It markets swimwear, resort wear, and related accessories under the Vilebrequin brand; footwear, apparel, and accessories under the G.H. Bass brand; and proprietary products under the DKNY, Donna Karan, Andrew Marc, Marc New York, Black Rivet, Wilsons, Eliza J, Jessica Howard, G-III Sports by Carl Banks, and G-III for Her brands. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. also licenses its products under the Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger, Karl Lagerfeld Paris, Guess?, Kenneth Cole NY, Cole Haan, LeviÂ’s, Vince Camuto, Ivanka Trump, Ellen Tracy, Kensie, and Jessica Simpson brands, as well as has licenses with the National Football League, National Basketball Association, Major League Baseball, National Hockey League, Hands High, Touch by Alyssa Milano, Collegiate Licensing Company, Major League Soccer, Starter, and Warrior by Danica Patrick, as well as approximately 140 U.S. colleges and universities. The company offers its products to department, specialty, and mass merchant retail stores in the United States and internationally. As of January 31, 2017, it operated 411 leased retail stores, which included 190 Wilsons Leather stores, 163 G.H. Bass stores, 50 DKNY stores, 5 Calvin Klein Performance stores, and 3 Karl Lagerfeld Paris stores. The company also operates Wilsons Leather, G.H. Bass, and DKNY branded online stores. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. was founded in 1956 and is based in New York, New York.