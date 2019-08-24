Oxford Industries, Inc. (OXM) Analysts See $1.86 EPS; Zebra Technologies – Class A (ZBRA) Shorts Lowered By 3.82%

Analysts expect Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) to report $1.86 EPS on September, 11.They anticipate $0.03 EPS change or 1.64% from last quarter’s $1.83 EPS. OXM’s profit would be $31.67 million giving it 9.00 P/E if the $1.86 EPS is correct. After having $1.30 EPS previously, Oxford Industries, Inc.’s analysts see 43.08% EPS growth. The stock decreased 4.81% or $3.38 during the last trading session, reaching $66.96. About 158,157 shares traded. Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) has declined 19.91% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.91% the S&P500. Some Historical OXM News: 28/03/2018 – OXFORD INDUSTRIES – BOARD APPROVED A CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.34/SHARE PAYABLE ON MAY 4 TO SHAREHOLDERS OF RECORD AS OF CLOSE OF BUSINESS ON APRIL 20; 28/03/2018 – OXFORD INDUSTRIES INC OXM.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $4.28 TO $4.48 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS; 04/05/2018 – Oxford Industries Access Event Scheduled By B. Riley FBR, Inc; 28/03/2018 – Oxford Industries 4Q Cont Ops EPS $1.41; 28/03/2018 – Oxford Industries Raises Dividend to 34c; 08/05/2018 – OXFORD, Owner of Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer and Southern Tide, Announces Participation in the B. Riley FBR Institutional Inve; 08/05/2018 – OXFORD, Owner of Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer and Southern Tide, Announces Participation in the B. Riley FBR Institutional Investor Conference; 22/05/2018 – Oxford Industries Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 28/03/2018 – Oxford Industries Sees FY18 EPS $4.28-EPS $4.48; 28/03/2018 – OXFORD INDUSTRIES INC – BOARD OF DIRECTORS AUTHORIZES 26% INCREASE IN QUARTERLY DIVIDEND

Zebra Technologies Corporation – Class A (NASDAQ:ZBRA) had a decrease of 3.82% in short interest. ZBRA's SI was 2.40M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 3.82% from 2.50 million shares previously. With 658,300 avg volume, 4 days are for Zebra Technologies Corporation – Class A (NASDAQ:ZBRA)'s short sellers to cover ZBRA's short positions. The SI to Zebra Technologies Corporation – Class A's float is 4.52%. The stock decreased 2.88% or $5.89 during the last trading session, reaching $198.49. About 265,226 shares traded. Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) has risen 54.19% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 54.19% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 1.22 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold Oxford Industries, Inc. shares while 41 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 15.55 million shares or 0.95% less from 15.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Silvercrest Asset Gru Ltd accumulated 533,799 shares. 184,716 were accumulated by Arrowstreet Limited Partnership. Lord Abbett & Com Limited Com stated it has 0.05% in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM). California Public Employees Retirement Systems holds 0% in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) or 41,525 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Company reported 4,315 shares or 0% of all its holdings. First Hawaiian Bancshares holds 15 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Aqr Capital Mgmt has invested 0% in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM). Northern Corp has 0% invested in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM). Wells Fargo & Mn holds 0% of its portfolio in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) for 32,513 shares. 78 are owned by Prelude Capital Mngmt. Parametric Port Assocs Ltd Liability has 84,158 shares. Ameritas Investment Prtnrs holds 1,446 shares. Public Sector Pension Investment Board stated it has 15,603 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Geode Capital Ltd Liability Com holds 0% of its portfolio in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) for 196,707 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt invested 0% in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM).

Oxford Industries, Inc., an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of firm owned brands, and licensed and private labels apparel products worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.14 billion. The firm offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; and women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand. It has a 16.74 P/E ratio. It also provides branded and private label men's apparel, including tailored clothing, casual pants, and sportswear, as well as apparel under licensed brands, such as the Kenneth Cole, Dockers, Geoffrey Beene, Nick Graham, and Andrew Fezza.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, makes, sells, and supports direct thermal and thermal transfer label printers, radio frequency identification printer/encoders, dye sublimation card printers, real-time locating solutions, related accessories, and support software worldwide. The company has market cap of $10.74 billion. The Company’s products are primarily used in automatic identification, data collection, and personal identification applications. It has a 22.49 P/E ratio. The firm also provides mobile computing and advanced data capture technologies and services, which include rugged and enterprise-grade mobile computers; laser, imaging, and radio frequency identification based data capture products; wireless LAN solutions and software; and applications that are associated with these services and products.