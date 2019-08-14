Oxford Industries, Inc. (OXM) Analysts See $1.86 EPS; Anixter International (AXE) SI Increased By 10.06%

Analysts expect Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) to report $1.86 EPS on September, 11.They anticipate $0.03 EPS change or 1.64% from last quarter’s $1.83 EPS. OXM’s profit would be $31.66M giving it 8.97 P/E if the $1.86 EPS is correct. After having $1.30 EPS previously, Oxford Industries, Inc.’s analysts see 43.08% EPS growth. It closed at $66.74 lastly. It is down 19.91% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.91% the S&P500. Some Historical OXM News: 28/03/2018 – Oxford Industries Raises Dividend to 34c; 28/03/2018 – Oxford Industries Sees FY18 Sales $1.12B-$1.14B; 28/03/2018 – Oxford Industries 4Q Cont Ops EPS $1.41; 28/03/2018 – OXFORD INDUSTRIES INC OXM.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $4.40 TO $4.60 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS; 21/03/2018 – Southern Tide Expands Brand’s Retail Footprint with Destination and Community in Mind; 28/03/2018 – Oxford Industries Sees FY18 Adj EPS $4.40-Adj EPS $4.60; 28/03/2018 – OXFORD INDUSTRIES INC – BOARD OF DIRECTORS AUTHORIZES 26% INCREASE IN QUARTERLY DIVIDEND; 28/03/2018 – OXFORD BOOSTS DIV TO $0.34/SHARE FROM $0.29; EST. $0.29; 15/05/2018 – Southern Tide Launches Co-Branded Apparel Collection with OCEARCH; 13/03/2018 Tommy Bahama Introduces Maritime Deep Blue

Anixter International Inc (NYSE:AXE) had an increase of 10.06% in short interest. AXE’s SI was 577,800 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 10.06% from 525,000 shares previously. With 142,000 avg volume, 4 days are for Anixter International Inc (NYSE:AXE)’s short sellers to cover AXE’s short positions. The SI to Anixter International Inc’s float is 1.84%. It closed at $59.12 lastly. It is up 9.80% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.80% the S&P500. Some Historical AXE News: 26/04/2018 – Anixter International Sees FY18 Capital Expenditures of $60M-$70M; 22/03/2018 Anixter Moves Flagship European Distribution Center to Lichfield, U.K; 26/04/2018 – Anixter Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Anixter International Enters Definitive Agreements to Acquire Security Businesses in Australia and New Zealand for About $151M; 26/04/2018 – ANIXTER INTERNATIONAL INC – ENTERED INTO DEFINITIVE AGREEMENTS TO ACQUIRE SECURITY BUSINESSES IN AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND FOR $151 MLN; 26/04/2018 – Anixter International Expects Acquisitions Close Before 2Q-End, Add to Earnings in First Full Year of Operation; 26/04/2018 – Anixter International Sees FY18 Cash Flow From Ops of $180M-$200M; 26/04/2018 – ANIXTER INTERNATIONAL – DEAL TO BE ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS IN FIRST FULL YEAR OF OPERATION, EXCLUSIVE OF TRANSACTION, INTEGRATION EXPENSES, AMONG OTHERS; 26/04/2018 – Anixter International 1Q EPS 94c; 26/04/2018 – Anixter International 1Q Net $32.1M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 1.22 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold Oxford Industries, Inc. shares while 41 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 15.55 million shares or 0.95% less from 15.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 8,526 were accumulated by Gotham Asset Management Llc. State Street holds 0% or 469,408 shares in its portfolio. Piedmont Investment Advsr invested in 4,286 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Federated Invsts Pa holds 0% or 21 shares. Hsbc Holdings Public Limited Liability Corp has invested 0% in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM). Lord Abbett Ltd reported 0.05% stake. Gemmer Asset Mngmt invested 0% of its portfolio in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM). Barclays Public Ltd Co invested in 0% or 42,943 shares. Assetmark has invested 0% in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM). Charles Schwab Inv Management Inc has 0.01% invested in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) for 155,219 shares. 115 are owned by Whittier Tru Of Nevada. Brown Advisory has 22,025 shares. Axa holds 71,200 shares. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Liability invested 0% of its portfolio in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM). Signaturefd Lc reported 1,000 shares.

Oxford Industries, Inc., an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of firm owned brands, and licensed and private labels apparel products worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.14 billion. The firm offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; and women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand. It has a 16.68 P/E ratio. It also provides branded and private label men's apparel, including tailored clothing, casual pants, and sportswear, as well as apparel under licensed brands, such as the Kenneth Cole, Dockers, Geoffrey Beene, Nick Graham, and Andrew Fezza.

Anixter International Inc., through its subsidiaries, distributes enterprise cabling and security solutions, electrical and electronic wire and cable products, and utility power solutions. The company has market cap of $1.99 billion. The Company’s Network & Security Solutions segment offers copper and fiber optic cable and connectivity, access control, video surveillance, intrusion and fire/life safety, cabinets, power, cable management, wireless, professional audio/video, voice and networking switches, and other ancillary products to technology, finance, telecommunications service providers, transportation, education, government, healthcare, and retail industries. It has a 10.52 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s Electrical and Electronic Solutions segment provides electrical and electronic wires and cables, shipboard cables, support and supply products, low-voltage cables, instrumentation cables, industrial communication and control products, security cables, connectors, industrial Ethernet switches, and voice and data cables to the commercial and industrial, and original equipment maker markets.