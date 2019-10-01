Oxford Inds (OXM) Stock Declined While Fmr Has Upped Holding; Ack Asset Management Increased Position in Pgti (PGTI) by $4.01 Million

Fmr Llc increased its stake in Oxford Inds Inc (OXM) by 111.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fmr Llc bought 312,422 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.27% . The institutional investor held 591,794 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $44.86 million, up from 279,372 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fmr Llc who had been investing in Oxford Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.31% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $70.76. About 31,777 shares traded. Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) has declined 19.91% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.91% the S&P500. Some Historical OXM News: 04/05/2018 – Oxford Industries Access Event Scheduled By B. Riley FBR, Inc; 28/03/2018 – OXFORD INDUSTRIES INC – FOR FULL 2018 FISCAL YEAR, EXPECTS NET SALES TO GROW TO BETWEEN $1.12 BLN AND $1.14 BLN; 21/03/2018 – Southern Tide Expands Brand’s Retail Footprint with Destination and Community in Mind; 15/05/2018 – Southern Tide Launches Co-Branded Apparel Collection with OCEARCH; 28/03/2018 – OXFORD INDUSTRIES INC OXM.N FY SHR VIEW $4.59, REV VIEW $1.13 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 28/03/2018 – OXFORD INDUSTRIES INC – FOR FULL 2018 FISCAL YEAR, ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS ARE EXPECTED TO BE BETWEEN $4.40 AND $4.60; 08/05/2018 – Oxford Industries Presenting at Conference May 23; 28/03/2018 – OXFORD INDUSTRIES – BOARD APPROVED A CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.34/SHARE PAYABLE ON MAY 4 TO SHAREHOLDERS OF RECORD AS OF CLOSE OF BUSINESS ON APRIL 20; 28/03/2018 – OXFORD INDUSTRIES 4Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 93C, EST. 91C; 28/03/2018 – Tommy Bahama Owner Oxford Industries Sees Sales, Profit Growth

Ack Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Pgti (PGTI) by 57.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ack Asset Management Llc bought 250,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.11% . The hedge fund held 685,600 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.10 million, up from 435,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ack Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Pgti for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $17.21. About 181,215 shares traded. PGT Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGTI) has declined 33.11% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.11% the S&P500. Some Historical PGTI News: 13/04/2018 – PETROBRAS: PGT SIGNED UP TO $400M LOAN WITH CACIB; 01/05/2018 – PGT Innovations 1Q Adj EPS 19c; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD – IN 2017, COMBINED SALES FROM TEVA’S PGT OTC PRODUCTS AND TEVA NON-PGT OTC PRODUCTS WERE APPROXIMATELY $1 BLN; 25/04/2018 – PGT Innovations Expands Manufacturing Locations in Miami; 16/03/2018 PGT Innovations Celebrates Female Leadership During Women’s History Month; 19/04/2018 – P&G – PGT PRODUCT ASSETS WILL RETURN TO ORIGINAL PARENT COMPANY TO REESTABLISH INDEPENDENT OTC BUSINESSES; 19/04/2018 – DJ PGT Innovations Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PGTI); 16/03/2018 – PGT Innovations Celebrates Female Leadership During Women’s History Month; 11/05/2018 – Florida Governor Visits PGT Innovations; 19/04/2018 – P&G: PGT Product Assets Will Return to Their Respective Parent Companies to Reestablish Independent OTC Businesses

Ack Asset Management Llc, which manages about $419.76M and $344.31 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lasr by 53,300 shares to 371,700 shares, valued at $7.86M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wms (NYSE:WMS) by 85,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.13M shares, and cut its stake in Atro (NASDAQ:ATRO).

More notable recent PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “PGTI Announces Pricing of $315.0 Million of 6.75% Senior Notes Due 2026 – Business Wire” on August 02, 2018, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Sarasota Countyâ€™s largest manufacturer makes a $360M deal – Tampa Bay Business Journal” published on July 24, 2018, Businesswire.com published: “PGT® Custom Windows + Doors Re-Imagines Winguard® Aluminum Products – Business Wire” on November 19, 2018. More interesting news about PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Do Analysts Think About The Future Of PGT Innovations, Inc.’s (NYSE:PGTI)? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 03, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “PGT Innovations Opens New Multi-Brand Showroom – Business Wire” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 27 investors sold PGTI shares while 40 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 49.71 million shares or 2.16% more from 48.66 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Limited Com has invested 0.01% in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI). Oregon Employees Retirement Fund reported 0.01% of its portfolio in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI). New York-based Art Advisors Limited Liability Company has invested 0.03% in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI). Td Asset Management, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 53,800 shares. Pnc Financial Ser reported 856,682 shares. Deutsche Retail Bank Ag holds 160,512 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Limited Com has invested 0.01% in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI). 685,600 are owned by Ack Asset Mgmt Ltd Company. Principal Financial Grp stated it has 503,288 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 0% in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI). Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp invested in 2.86M shares or 0.02% of the stock. 4,695 are owned by Ameritas Partners Inc. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board holds 127,531 shares. State Street Corp holds 1.60 million shares. Sg Americas Limited invested in 0.03% or 299,790 shares.

More notable recent Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Oxford Industries: What’s In Store For The Company – Seeking Alpha” on April 02, 2018, also Benzinga.com with their article: “50 Stocks Moving In Thursday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” published on September 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Waiting On The Fed – Seeking Alpha” on September 14, 2019. More interesting news about Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Oxford Industries Inc. (OXM) CEO Tom Chubb on Q3 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on December 12, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Oxford Industries Has Little Potential For Dividend Investors – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 20, 2019.