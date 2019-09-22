Oxford Inds (OXM) Share Price Declined While Heartland Advisors Lowered Position; Eagle Asset Management Raised Its Servicemaster Global Holding (SERV) Position by $2.50 Million as Share Price Rose

Heartland Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Oxford Inds Inc (OXM) by 33.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heartland Advisors Inc sold 21,655 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.27% . The institutional investor held 42,915 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.25M, down from 64,570 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc who had been investing in Oxford Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.41% or $1.74 during the last trading session, reaching $70.37. About 173,470 shares traded. Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) has declined 19.91% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.91% the S&P500. Some Historical OXM News: 13/03/2018 Tommy Bahama Introduces Maritime Deep Blue; 28/03/2018 – Oxford Industries Sees FY18 EPS $4.28-EPS $4.48; 28/03/2018 – OXFORD INDUSTRIES – BOARD APPROVED A CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.34/SHARE PAYABLE ON MAY 4 TO SHAREHOLDERS OF RECORD AS OF CLOSE OF BUSINESS ON APRIL 20; 28/03/2018 – OXFORD INDUSTRIES 4Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 93C, EST. 91C; 28/03/2018 – Oxford Industries Sees 1Q Adj EPS $1.15-Adj EPS $1.25; 28/03/2018 – Oxford Industries Sees FY18 Adj EPS $4.40-Adj EPS $4.60; 28/03/2018 – Oxford Industries Sees FY18 Sales $1.12B-$1.14B; 28/03/2018 – OXFORD INDUSTRIES INC – CAPITAL EXPENDITURES IN FISCAL 2018 ARE EXPECTED TO APPROACH $60 MLN; 21/03/2018 – Southern Tide Expands Brand’s Retail Footprint with Destination and Community in Mind; 22/05/2018 – Oxford Industries Presenting at Conference Tomorrow

Eagle Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Servicemaster Global Holding (SERV) by 4.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Asset Management Inc bought 48,121 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.92% . The institutional investor held 1.13M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $59.03M, up from 1.09 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Servicemaster Global Holding for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.52% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $56.27. About 883,775 shares traded or 36.48% up from the average. ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SERV) has risen 36.50% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.50% the S&P500. Some Historical SERV News: 30/03/2018 – Terminix Closes Its Transaction with Copesan Services, Inc; 01/05/2018 – ServiceMaster Global 1Q Rev $675M; 01/05/2018 – ServiceMaster Delivers Solid First-Quarter 2018 Results with Strong Growth at AHS and FSG, and Continued Transformation at; 05/04/2018 – Terminix Releases Top 25 Termite Cities List; 26/03/2018 – ServiceMaster Global: Spin-off Continues to Be on Track to Be Completed in 3Q; 09/04/2018 – ServiceMaster Names Former CEO of H&R Block William C. Cobb to Bd of Directors; 03/05/2018 – ServiceMaster Appoints Rex Tibbens as Pres and CEO of American Home Shield; 09/04/2018 – ServiceMaster Names Former CEO of H&R Block William C. Cobb to Board of Directors; 03/05/2018 – SERVICEMASTER GLOBAL HOLDINGS INC – TIBBENS IS A FORMER CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER OF LYFT; 30/03/2018 – ServiceMaster: Terminix Closes Its Transaction With Copesan Services, Inc

Heartland Advisors Inc, which manages about $6.06B and $1.36B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Potlatchdeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH) by 41,145 shares to 321,407 shares, valued at $12.53M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lindsay Corp (NYSE:LNN) by 5,804 shares in the quarter, for a total of 91,756 shares, and has risen its stake in Landec Corp (NASDAQ:LNDC).

More notable recent Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Trade war: Here are Georgia’s Top 10 exports to China – Atlanta Business Chronicle” on August 23, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “UPDATE: Oxford Industries (OXM) Misses Q2 EPS by 2c, Offers Guidance – StreetInsider.com” published on September 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Tencent Music, Starbucks And Under Armour In Focus – Seeking Alpha” on December 08, 2018. More interesting news about Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Waiting On The Fed – Seeking Alpha” published on September 14, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Apple Makes Its Video-Streaming Move – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.44, from 1.47 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 15 investors sold OXM shares while 56 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 16.24 million shares or 4.45% more from 15.55 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Arrowstreet Limited Partnership invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM). Art Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 31,944 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Ftb Advisors Inc holds 210 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Great Lakes Limited Company reported 58,590 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Citigroup invested 0% in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM). Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas holds 0% or 8,705 shares in its portfolio. Regions reported 3,077 shares. Moreover, Credit Suisse Ag has 0% invested in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) for 11,053 shares. Bessemer Inc owns 0% invested in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) for 12,900 shares. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Lc holds 0.02% in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) or 22,401 shares. 57,718 are held by Comerica State Bank. Manufacturers Life Insur Company The reported 10,312 shares stake. Prudential Finance has 27,691 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Envestnet Asset Mngmt Incorporated has 7,050 shares. Legal And General Gp Public Limited Liability has 0% invested in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) for 45,424 shares.

More notable recent ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SERV) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “ServiceMaster Remade, A Look At The Work In Progress – Seeking Alpha” on August 20, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why NIO, Dillard’s, and ServiceMaster Global Holdings Jumped Today – Motley Fool” published on February 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Financially Strong Is ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SERV)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 12, 2019. More interesting news about ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SERV) were released by: Themiddlemarket.com and their article: “M&A wrap: Amazon, Walmart, Elliott, AT&T, AEI, TA, Littlejohn, Platinum – Mergers & Acquisitions” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why ServiceMaster Stock Popped 15% Today – Nasdaq” with publication date: February 26, 2019.

Eagle Asset Management Inc, which manages about $25.60 billion and $19.55 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visteon Corp (NYSE:VC) by 110,462 shares to 308,738 shares, valued at $18.09M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 442,267 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.51M shares, and cut its stake in Genesco Inc (NYSE:GCO).