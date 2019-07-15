Oxford Inds (OXM) Position Has Raised by Heartland Advisors Inc; Twin Focus Capital Partners Position in Walmart (WMT) Cut by $970,000 as Market Value Rose

Twin Focus Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Walmart Inc (WMT) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Twin Focus Capital Partners Llc sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 10,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $975,000, down from 20,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Walmart Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $327.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $114.72. About 2.01 million shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 18.36% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.93% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 15/05/2018 – `Leery’ Customers Prompt Walmart to Shelve Self-Scanning Service; 16/05/2018 – Walmart said it will “regularly” be adding new retail brands and products to its website, as it competes with Amazon to become a dominant player in fashion; 06/04/2018 – FirstPost: Walmart wants to control Flipkart and India’s e-commerce market; US retail giant completes due diligence for; 23/05/2018 – @JimCramer and @MarcChaikin’s charts suggest investors buy Akamai and sell Walmart $AKAM $WMT; 10/04/2018 – ProactiveInvstrs: Amazon willing to shell out US$2bln breakup fee to get in on the Walmart-Flipkart deal; 30/03/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Walmart discussing closer ties with Humana, including possible acquisition; 16/03/2018 – WALMART PLANS TO BUY ABOUT THIRD OF FLIPKART , IN PART BY PURCHASING STAKES FROM TIGER GLOBAL MANAGEMENT AND SOFTBANK GROUP- BLOOMBERG, CITING; 12/04/2018 – Walmart to Open, Remodel 43 Stores in Florida in 2018; 10/05/2018 – Walmart Go Back! Some Indian trader, farmer groups decry Flipkart deal; 24/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Nine Classes of MSBAM 2014-C17

Heartland Advisors Inc increased its stake in Oxford Inds Inc (OXM) by 18.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heartland Advisors Inc bought 10,085 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.45% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 64,570 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.86 million, up from 54,485 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc who had been investing in Oxford Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $69.58. About 109,596 shares traded. Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) has declined 5.69% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.12% the S&P500. Some Historical OXM News: 28/03/2018 – OXFORD BOARD AUTHORIZES 26% BOOST IN QTRLY DIV; 28/03/2018 – Oxford Industries Sees FY18 Adj EPS $4.40-Adj EPS $4.60; 08/05/2018 – OXFORD, Owner of Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer and Southern Tide, Announces Participation in the B. Riley FBR Institutional Inve; 28/03/2018 – OXFORD INDUSTRIES SEES 1Q ADJ EPS $1.15 TO $1.25, EST. $1.51; 22/05/2018 – Oxford Industries Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 28/03/2018 – OXFORD INDUSTRIES INC – FOR FULL 2018 FISCAL YEAR, EXPECTS NET SALES TO GROW TO BETWEEN $1.12 BLN AND $1.14 BLN; 28/03/2018 – OXFORD BOOSTS DIV TO $0.34/SHARE FROM $0.29; EST. $0.29; 28/03/2018 – OXFORD INDUSTRIES INC OXM.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $4.28 TO $4.48 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS; 28/03/2018 – Oxford Industries Sees 1Q Adj EPS $1.15-Adj EPS $1.25; 28/03/2018 – Oxford Industries 4Q Cont Ops EPS $1.41

Twin Focus Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $1.09B and $213.26 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VEU) by 9,652 shares to 136,132 shares, valued at $6.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Global X Fds (MLPA) by 101,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 128,400 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO).

Analysts await Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) to report earnings on August, 15. They expect $1.21 EPS, down 6.20% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.29 per share. WMT’s profit will be $3.45B for 23.70 P/E if the $1.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.13 actual EPS reported by Walmart Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.08% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 69 investors sold WMT shares while 539 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 448 raised stakes. 824.26 million shares or 2.68% less from 846.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tctc Limited Liability accumulated 0.66% or 125,281 shares. Syntal Prns Limited Liability Company holds 1.04% or 23,525 shares in its portfolio. Investment Advsr, Indiana-based fund reported 14,765 shares. Jupiter Asset Mngmt holds 138,365 shares or 0.44% of its portfolio. Retirement Systems Of Alabama holds 0.51% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 1.07 million shares. Davidson Investment Advsr owns 254,544 shares for 2.6% of their portfolio. Magnetar Fin Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 18,100 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Pennsylvania Trust Communications holds 0.73% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 291,085 shares. Mason Street Advsr Limited Liability Company accumulated 203,092 shares. Buckhead Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Company owns 2.73% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 89,734 shares. Hudson Valley Investment Advsrs Adv invested 0.74% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Dupont Cap Mngmt holds 0.09% or 42,010 shares in its portfolio. Asset Of Georgia Inc Ga Adv reported 0.22% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Whitnell And Commerce has invested 0.21% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Tci Wealth reported 0.3% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

