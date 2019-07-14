Oxford Inds (OXM) Holding Held by Heartland Advisors Inc; Metlife (MET) Share Price Rose While Calamos Advisors Has Decreased Its Position

Heartland Advisors Inc increased its stake in Oxford Inds Inc (OXM) by 18.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heartland Advisors Inc bought 10,085 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.45% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 64,570 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.86 million, up from 54,485 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc who had been investing in Oxford Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.19B market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $69.63. About 178,401 shares traded. Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) has declined 5.69% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.12% the S&P500. Some Historical OXM News: 22/05/2018 – Oxford Industries Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 28/03/2018 – OXFORD INDUSTRIES INC OXM.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $4.28 TO $4.48 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS; 13/03/2018 Tommy Bahama Introduces Maritime Deep Blue; 28/03/2018 – Oxford Industries 4Q Adj EPS 93c; 28/03/2018 – OXFORD INDUSTRIES INC – FOR FULL 2018 FISCAL YEAR, EXPECTS NET SALES TO GROW TO BETWEEN $1.12 BLN AND $1.14 BLN; 28/03/2018 – OXFORD BOOSTS DIV TO $0.34/SHARE FROM $0.29; EST. $0.29; 28/03/2018 – OXFORD INDUSTRIES INC OXM.N FY SHR VIEW $4.59, REV VIEW $1.13 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 28/03/2018 – OXFORD INDUSTRIES INC – BOARD OF DIRECTORS AUTHORIZES 26% INCREASE IN QUARTERLY DIVIDEND; 28/03/2018 – Oxford Industries Sees 1Q EPS $1.11-EPS $1.21; 28/03/2018 – OXFORD INDUSTRIES INC – FOR FULL 2018 FISCAL YEAR, ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS ARE EXPECTED TO BE BETWEEN $4.40 AND $4.60

Calamos Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Metlife Inc (MET) by 6.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Calamos Advisors Llc sold 23,349 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.67% with the market. The institutional investor held 337,171 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.35M, down from 360,520 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Calamos Advisors Llc who had been investing in Metlife Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $50.92. About 3.13 million shares traded. MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) has risen 0.45% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.98% the S&P500. Some Historical MET News: 18/04/2018 – MetLife Investment Management: Private Debt Origination Included $7.4B in Corporate Private Placement Transactions; 26/03/2018 – MetLife Investment Management exceeds $16 billion in global commercial real estate transactions for 2017; 01/05/2018 – METLIFE SAYS JOHN HELE RETIRES AS CFO; SUCCEEDED BY MCCALLION; 16/05/2018 – METLIFE INC – BILL O’DONNELL HAS BEEN NAMED EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER (CFO) FOR U.S., SUCCEEDING MARLENE DEBEL; 01/05/2018 – MetLife Adds Exec VP, Head of Latin America Oscar Schmidt to Executive Group; 14/04/2018 – Bangladeshi Entrepreneurs Compete in the Inclusion Plus Final Round of Competition from MetLife Foundation and Verb; 01/05/2018 – MetLife: John Hele Retiring as Chief Financial Officer; 20/03/2018 – Fitch Rates MetLife’s Preferred Stock Issuance ‘BBB’; 26/04/2018 – MetLife Foundation Announces Sponsorship of “Multipliers of Prosperity” for a Fourth Year; 30/03/2018 – MetLife and WeSure Form Strategic Digital Insurance Partnership

Analysts await MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $1.34 EPS, up 3.08% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.3 per share. MET’s profit will be $1.27 billion for 9.50 P/E if the $1.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.48 actual EPS reported by MetLife, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.46% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 47 investors sold MET shares while 287 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 703.56 million shares or 2.48% less from 721.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arrow Corporation holds 2,812 shares. Cumberland Prtn holds 0.9% or 210,725 shares. Bancorp Of The West invested in 0.48% or 96,657 shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt holds 0.05% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) or 862,374 shares. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Mngmt Gru stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Bowling Port Mgmt Limited Liability Com holds 0.06% or 8,787 shares. Choate Advsrs accumulated 11,896 shares. Btc Cap Mngmt Inc reported 0.55% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Adage Ptnrs Group Inc Ltd Com holds 166,876 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. 34,110 were accumulated by Fca Corporation Tx. State Bank Of Mellon stated it has 14.67 million shares. Oakworth Incorporated invested 0.01% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Atria Invests Limited Liability reported 28,349 shares stake. Strs Ohio reported 868,800 shares. 14,843 are held by Wetherby Asset Mgmt.

Calamos Advisors Llc, which manages about $26.54B and $16.03B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 11,228 shares to 2.11 million shares, valued at $66.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Inphi Corp (Prn) by 3.00 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 8.00 million shares, and has risen its stake in Zions Bancorp Na (NASDAQ:ZION).

Heartland Advisors Inc, which manages about $6.06 billion and $1.35 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Caretrust Reit Inc (NASDAQ:CTRE) by 643,700 shares to 400,000 shares, valued at $9.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wolverine World Wide Inc (NYSE:WWW) by 82,275 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 215,938 shares, and cut its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:COG).

