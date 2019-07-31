Oxford Immunotec Global Plc (OXFD) Shares Rose While Consonance Capital Management LP Boosted Stake; As Bp Plc (BP) Share Price Declined, Parsons Capital Management Lifted by $660,265 Its Stake

Consonance Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Oxford Immunotec Global Plc (OXFD) by 1.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Consonance Capital Management Lp bought 29,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.24% with the market. The hedge fund held 2.61M shares of the in vitro & in vivo diagnostic substances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.95M, up from 2.58M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Consonance Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Oxford Immunotec Global Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $343.70M market cap company. The stock increased 1.97% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $12.91. About 122,720 shares traded. Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD) has risen 16.84% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.41% the S&P500. Some Historical OXFD News: 06/03/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS APPROVED THE IMUGEN BABESIA MICROTI NUCLEIC ACID TEST FOR DETECTING B. MICROTI DNA IN HUMAN WHOLE BLOOD SAMPLES; 21/05/2018 – Oxford Immunotec’s T-SPOT®.TB Test Included in the World Health Organization’s First-Ever Essential Diagnostics List; 06/03/2018 FDA APPROVES OXFORD IMMUNOTEC TESTS FOR BLOOD, PLASMA; 01/05/2018 – Oxford Immunotec Global 1Q Loss/Shr 40c; 01/05/2018 – Oxford Immunotec Global Adjusts 2018 View To Rev $112M-$115M; 22/05/2018 – Oxford lmmunotec Announces Launch of the Accutix™ Brand; 15/03/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Marlin Business Services, Oxford Immunotec Global, Teck Res; 14/05/2018 – Broadfin Capital Buys New 1.4% Position in Oxford Immunotec; 21/05/2018 – Oxford lmmunotec’s T-SPOT®.TB Test Included in the World Health Organization’s First-Ever Essential Diagnostics List; 22/05/2018 – Oxford Immunotec Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow

Parsons Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Bp Plc (BP) by 41.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parsons Capital Management Inc bought 15,355 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.04% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 52,065 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.28 million, up from 36,710 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Bp Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $134.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $39.71. About 5.42M shares traded. BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) has declined 9.98% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.41% the S&P500. Some Historical BP News: 20/03/2018 – BP to drill first deepwater oil well in Mexican block in 2020; 21/05/2018 – BP latest to ink LNG supply deal with Venture Global; 24/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – BP – 04/24/2018 07:15 PM; 14/05/2018 – FOX 46 Charlotte: #BREAKING: Suspect at large after person shot at BP Gas Station in northeast Charlotte this morning, police; 09/04/2018 – BP SAYS GHAZEER DEVELOPMENT TO BRING KHAZZAN PRODUCTION TO AN ESTIMATED 1.5 BCF/D GAS; 21/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive: BP back on its feet but CEO senses no respite; 24/04/2018 – BP has ‘very strong’ partnership with Rosneft – CEO; 04/04/2018 – BP EXPECTS TO MAINTAIN ANNUAL DOMESTIC/EXPORT BALANCE OF SHIPMENTS UNCHANGED UP TO 2020 -OFFICIAL; 22/05/2018 – POLAND’S PKO BP CEO SAYS IT MAY LOOK AT OPPORTUNITIES FOR CONSOLIDATION IN CEE REGION; 12/04/2018 – BP: Petrobras is Petroleo Brasileiro

Parsons Capital Management Inc, which manages about $157.98 million and $913.58 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pimco Etf Tr (MINT) by 7,669 shares to 74,397 shares, valued at $7.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 11,155 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,542 shares, and cut its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.39, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 9 investors sold OXFD shares while 21 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 26 raised stakes. 23.16 million shares or 1.65% more from 22.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eam Investors Limited has invested 0.25% in Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD). Fil Ltd invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD). Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% or 11,769 shares. Wellington Management Llp reported 0% in Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD). Citigroup holds 0% of its portfolio in Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD) for 7,021 shares. The California-based California State Teachers Retirement System has invested 0% in Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD). Moreover, Birchview Cap LP has 0.87% invested in Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD). Neuberger Berman Grp Ltd Liability holds 80,000 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Fosun Intl Limited invested 0.26% of its portfolio in Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD). New York-based Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD). Voya Management reported 10,572 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Millennium Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD). Blackrock Incorporated holds 0% or 1.28 million shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Mngmt owns 198,804 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Qs Lc accumulated 51,400 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

