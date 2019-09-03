Oxford Immunotec Global Plc (OXFD) Shareholder United Services Automobile Association Cut Its Stake as Stock Declined; As Emerson Electric Co (EMR) Stock Declined, Colony Group Has Boosted Its Position by $377,944

United Services Automobile Association decreased its stake in Oxford Immunotec Global Plc (OXFD) by 11.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. United Services Automobile Association sold 22,155 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.58% . The institutional investor held 177,045 shares of the in vitro & in vivo diagnostic substances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.05M, down from 199,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United Services Automobile Association who had been investing in Oxford Immunotec Global Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $357.65M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $13.33. About 32,358 shares traded. Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD) has risen 8.68% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.68% the S&P500. Some Historical OXFD News: 06/03/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS APPROVED THE IMUGEN BABESIA MICROTI ARRAYED FLUORESCENT IMMUNOASSAY FOR DETECTING ANTIBODIES TO BABESIA MICROTI IN HUMAN PLASMA SAMPLES; 06/03/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS APPROVAL OF THE IMUGEN BABESIA MICROTI AFIA AND NAT TESTS WAS GRANTED TO OXFORD IMMUNOTEC INC; 14/05/2018 – RTW Investments LLC Exits Position in Oxford Immunotec; 22/05/2018 – OXFORD IMMUNOTEC ANNOUNCES LAUNCH OF THE ACCUTIX™ BRAND; 16/05/2018 – Oxford Immunotec Presenting at UBS Conference May 23; 06/03/2018 FDA APPROVES OXFORD IMMUNOTEC TESTS FOR BLOOD, PLASMA; 01/05/2018 – Oxford Immunotec Global 1Q Loss $10.3M; 06/03/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS APPROVED THE IMUGEN BABESIA MICROTI NUCLEIC ACID TEST FOR DETECTING B. MICROTI DNA IN HUMAN WHOLE BLOOD SAMPLES; 01/05/2018 – Oxford Immunotec Global 1Q Loss/Shr 40c; 22/05/2018 – Oxford Immunotec Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow

Colony Group Llc increased its stake in Emerson Electric Co (EMR) by 95.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Colony Group Llc bought 5,558 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.68% . The hedge fund held 11,382 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $779,000, up from 5,824 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Colony Group Llc who had been investing in Emerson Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.85% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $58.49. About 934,033 shares traded. Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) has declined 8.01% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.01% the S&P500. Some Historical EMR News: 05/03/2018 Emerson and Total Sign Long-Term Global Agreement for Paradigm Exploration & Production Software Solutions; 15/05/2018 – Waddell & Reed Adds Emerson Electric, Cuts Microsoft: 13F; 01/05/2018 – Emerson Electric 2Q Net $482M; 18/04/2018 – TEXTRON INC – INCLUDED IN BUSINESS SALE TO EMERSON ARE ALL TEXTRON TOOLS & TEST BUSINESSES AND BRANDS; 18/04/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC CO – EXPECTS ACQUISITION TO BE ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS IN FISCAL 2019 AND IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO CASH FLOW; 18/04/2018 – Emerson to Buy Textron Unit for $810M — Deal Digest; 07/03/2018 – Emerson’s Plantweb™ Digital Ecosystem Expands to Improve Enterprise-Wide Visibility into Plant Health; 18/04/2018 – Emerson Electric Sees Acquisition Accretive to Earnings in Fiscal 2019; 16/03/2018 – Emerson Electric Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC CO – EMERSON EXPECTS ACQUISITION TO BE ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS IN FISCAL 2019 AND IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO CASH FLOW

Colony Group Llc, which manages about $3.39 billion and $2.39 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fidelity Total Bond Etf by 17,760 shares to 47,833 shares, valued at $2.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) by 12,542 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,463 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares S&P 500 Value Index (IVE).

Analysts await Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD) to report earnings on November, 8. They expect $-0.05 EPS, up 79.17% or $0.19 from last year’s $-0.24 per share. After $0.02 actual EPS reported by Oxford Immunotec Global PLC for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -350.00% negative EPS growth.

