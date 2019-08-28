Oxford Immunotec Global Plc (OXFD) Shareholder Redmile Group Has Lowered Holding as Stock Declined; Clarivest Asset Management Holds Position in Abercrombie & Fitch Co (ANF)

Redmile Group Llc decreased its stake in Oxford Immunotec Global Plc (OXFD) by 10.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redmile Group Llc sold 226,040 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.58% . The hedge fund held 2.00M shares of the in vitro & in vivo diagnostic substances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.49M, down from 2.23 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redmile Group Llc who had been investing in Oxford Immunotec Global Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $353.02 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.78% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $13.26. About 83,535 shares traded. Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD) has risen 8.68% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.68% the S&P500. Some Historical OXFD News: 14/05/2018 – Stonepine Capital Buys New 1% Position in Oxford Immunotec; 01/05/2018 – Oxford Immunotec Global 1Q Loss/Shr 40c; 15/03/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Marlin Business Services, Oxford Immunotec Global, Teck Res; 22/05/2018 – Oxford lmmunotec Announces Launch of the Accutix™ Brand; 06/03/2018 FDA APPROVES OXFORD IMMUNOTEC TESTS FOR BLOOD, PLASMA; 16/05/2018 – Oxford Immunotec Presenting at UBS Conference May 23; 14/05/2018 – Broadfin Capital Buys New 1.4% Position in Oxford Immunotec; 21/05/2018 – Oxford Immunotec’s T-SPOT®.TB Test Included in the World Health Organization’s First-Ever Essential Diagnostics List; 06/03/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS APPROVAL OF THE IMUGEN BABESIA MICROTI AFIA AND NAT TESTS WAS GRANTED TO OXFORD IMMUNOTEC INC; 01/05/2018 – Oxford Immunotec Global 1Q Loss $10.3M

Clarivest Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch Co (ANF) by 38.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clarivest Asset Management Llc bought 38,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 36.86% . The institutional investor held 139,600 shares of the clothing and shoe and accessory stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.83 million, up from 101,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clarivest Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Abercrombie & Fitch Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.78% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $16.57. About 1.83M shares traded. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) has declined 19.72% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.72% the S&P500. Some Historical ANF News: 07/03/2018 – Abercrombie & Fitch Sees FY18 Net Sales Up Low-Single Digits; 07/03/2018 – ABERCROMBIE & FITCH – FOR FISCAL 2018, EXPECTS GROSS PROFIT RATE UP SLIGHTLY FROM FISCAL 2017 RATE OF 59.7%, WITH SOME CONTINUING PRESSURE IN Q1; 23/04/2018 – Abercrombie & Fitch Co. to Host Investor Day on April 25, 2018; 09/03/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Great Western, Acadia Realty Trust, Interpace Diagnostics Group, Abercrombie & Fitch, United R; 07/03/2018 – ABERCROMBIE & FITCH CO ANF.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES PRICE TARGET TO $17 FROM $14 ; RATING SELL; 07/03/2018 – Abercrombie & Fitch 4Q U.S. Sales Rose 13% to $774.6M; 07/03/2018 – Abercrombie has been trimming its store fleet in malls as more shoppers opt to buy clothes online; 07/03/2018 – ABERCROMBIE & FITCH CO ANF.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $27 FROM $24; 08/03/2018 – S&P REVISES ABERCROMBIE & FITCH OTLK TO STABLE FROM NEGATIVE; 07/03/2018 – ABERCROMBIE & FITCH – ANTICIPATES CLOSING UP TO 60 STORES IN U.S. DURING FISCAL YEAR THROUGH NATURAL LEASE EXPIRATIONS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.39, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 9 investors sold OXFD shares while 21 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 26 raised stakes. 23.16 million shares or 1.65% more from 22.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fosun Interest Limited has 0.26% invested in Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD) for 237,783 shares. Royal Bancorporation Of Canada holds 218 shares. State Street Corp reported 439,766 shares. Martingale Asset Mgmt LP accumulated 165,512 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0% or 32,488 shares in its portfolio. Vanguard Grp Inc Inc reported 96,705 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Mgmt holds 0% or 50,844 shares in its portfolio. Utd Automobile Association reported 177,045 shares stake. Granahan Ma holds 832,164 shares or 0.77% of its portfolio. Essex Investment Management Company Ltd Llc owns 170,270 shares for 0.43% of their portfolio. Wellington Mgmt Limited Liability Partnership reported 0% in Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD). Consonance Capital Mgmt Limited Partnership invested 2.84% of its portfolio in Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD). Arrowstreet Limited Partnership owns 28,500 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Oppenheimer reported 0.03% in Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% in Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD) or 5,408 shares.

Redmile Group Llc, which manages about $1.27B and $3.42B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 17,390 shares to 132,890 shares, valued at $32.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Inflarx Nv by 147,238 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.18 million shares, and has risen its stake in Immunogen Inc (NASDAQ:IMGN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold ANF shares while 67 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 71.53 million shares or 1.41% less from 72.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Illinois-based Balyasny Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com has invested 0.14% in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF). California State Teachers Retirement, California-based fund reported 109,884 shares. International Gp has 49,858 shares. Cambridge Advsr holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) for 40,007 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund invested 0.01% in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF). Voya Inv Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF). Preferred has 0.15% invested in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF). Snow Mngmt LP stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF). California Public Employees Retirement Systems stated it has 0.01% in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF). Texas Permanent School Fund accumulated 44,706 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Thrivent For Lutherans stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF). Fil Limited has invested 0% in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF). Trexquant Investment Lp owns 22,088 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Invest Corporation invested in 0.09% or 369,584 shares. Howe Rusling stated it has 0% in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF).

Since March 8, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $74,966 activity.

Clarivest Asset Management Llc, which manages about $3.41B and $4.95 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Northern Oil & Gas Inc Nev (NYSEMKT:NOG) by 1.07M shares to 461,057 shares, valued at $1.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 60,963 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 892,626 shares, and cut its stake in Independent Bk Group Inc (NASDAQ:IBTX).