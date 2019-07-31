Oxford Immunotec Global Plc (OXFD) Shareholder Endurant Capital Management LP Has Cut Its Stake by $6.10 Million as Share Price Rose; Allen Investment Management Has Trimmed Holding in Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa/Nv (BUD) as Stock Value Rose

Allen Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa/Nv (BUD) by 45.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Allen Investment Management Llc sold 20,918 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.83% with the market. The hedge fund held 25,478 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.14 million, down from 46,396 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Allen Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa/Nv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $199.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $101.58. About 1.39 million shares traded. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) has declined 12.20% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.63% the S&P500. Some Historical BUD News: 03/05/2018 – Anheuser-Busch orders up to 800 hydrogen-fueled big rigs; 09/05/2018 – ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV SAYS CONTINUE TO EXPECT DIVIDENDS TO BE A GROWING FLOW OVER TIME, ALTHOUGH GROWTH IN THE SHORT TERM IS EXPECTED TO BE MODEST; 20/03/2018 – AB InBev to Sell Dollar Bonds as Brewer Seeks to Refinance Debt; 09/05/2018 – ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV SA ABI.BR – FOR 2018 IN SYNERGIES BALANCE OF ROUGHLY 900 MILLION USD IS EXPECTED TO BE CAPTURED IN THE NEXT TWO TO THREE YEARS; 22/03/2018 – U.S. House approves government spending bill despite conservative revolt; 29/03/2018 – In Conversation: Carlos Brito, CEO of Anheuser-Busch InBev Full Show (Video); 09/05/2018 – AB InBev Trades 4.1% Higher After 1Q Results; 21/03/2018 – AB InBev CEO Carlos Brito on the Growing Craft Beer Business (Video); 17/04/2018 – JGP Global Adds AB InBev, Exits Facebook, Cuts Kraft Heinz: 13F; 09/05/2018 – Correct: AB InBev 1Q Net Pft $1.02B

Endurant Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Oxford Immunotec Global Plc (OXFD) by 77.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Endurant Capital Management Lp sold 358,641 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.24% with the market. The institutional investor held 102,593 shares of the in vitro & in vivo diagnostic substances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.77M, down from 461,234 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Endurant Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Oxford Immunotec Global Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $337.05 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $12.66. About 1.29M shares traded or 431.91% up from the average. Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD) has risen 16.84% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.41% the S&P500. Some Historical OXFD News: 06/03/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS APPROVED THE IMUGEN BABESIA MICROTI ARRAYED FLUORESCENT IMMUNOASSAY FOR DETECTING ANTIBODIES TO BABESIA MICROTI IN HUMAN PLASMA SAMPLES; 16/05/2018 – Oxford Immunotec Presenting at UBS Conference May 23; 14/05/2018 – Broadfin Capital Buys New 1.4% Position in Oxford Immunotec; 22/05/2018 – Oxford Immunotec Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Oxford Immunotec Global Adjusts 2018 View To Rev $112M-$115M; 06/03/2018 FDA APPROVES OXFORD IMMUNOTEC TESTS FOR BLOOD, PLASMA; 06/03/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS APPROVAL OF THE IMUGEN BABESIA MICROTI AFIA AND NAT TESTS WAS GRANTED TO OXFORD IMMUNOTEC INC; 22/05/2018 – OXFORD IMMUNOTEC ANNOUNCES LAUNCH OF THE ACCUTIX™ BRAND

Allen Investment Management Llc, which manages about $2.32 billion and $3.19B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 358,640 shares to 417,056 shares, valued at $18.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc by 13,518 shares in the quarter, for a total of 144,720 shares, and has risen its stake in Tableau Software Inc (NYSE:DATA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.71, from 0.56 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold BUD shares while 98 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 72.00 million shares or 4.58% more from 68.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Miracle Mile Advisors Ltd Liability Com accumulated 3,555 shares. Doliver Advisors Limited Partnership invested 0.46% of its portfolio in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Goodwin Daniel L holds 0.29% of its portfolio in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) for 7,600 shares. Thomasville Bank & Trust holds 0.16% or 10,165 shares in its portfolio. St James Lc stated it has 461,277 shares. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp reported 0.04% stake. California-based Aperio Group Inc Ltd Co has invested 0.08% in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). American Money Limited Liability Company holds 20,264 shares or 0.95% of its portfolio. Regent Invest Limited Liability Company has invested 0.42% in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Nuveen Asset Ltd holds 58,240 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has 56,035 shares. First Advisors Lp reported 0.06% stake. Bridges Mgmt reported 5,332 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. 1,420 are owned by Benjamin F Edwards &. Hsbc Public Ltd reported 35,814 shares stake.

Analysts await Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.13 EPS, up 37.80% or $0.31 from last year’s $0.82 per share. BUD’s profit will be $2.21 billion for 22.47 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.25 actual EPS reported by Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.60% negative EPS growth.

Endurant Capital Management Lp, which manages about $127.40 million and $252.94M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intricon Corp (NASDAQ:IIN) by 304,477 shares to 552,457 shares, valued at $13.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Liquidia Technologies Inc by 196,190 shares in the quarter, for a total of 235,329 shares, and has risen its stake in Viking Therapeutics Inc.