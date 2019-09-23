Oxford Immunotec Global Plc (OXFD) Market Valuation Declined While Endurant Capital Management LP Has Boosted Position by $6.85 Million; As 3M Co (MMM) Market Value Declined, Baker Ellis Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Holding by $489,763

Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 17.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc sold 2,831 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 13,309 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.31 million, down from 16,140 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $95.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $166.76. About 3.71M shares traded or 34.56% up from the average. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 05/03/2018 – 3M: Inge Thulin Appointed 3M Executive Chmn; 08/05/2018 – 3M CO SAYS EXPECTS FY 2018 GROSS SHARE REPURCHASES WILL BE IN THE RANGE OF $3.0 BLN TO $5.0 BLN – SEC FILING; 26/03/2018 – 3m company | 3m attest super rapid readout biological | K173437 | 03/19/2018 |; 04/04/2018 – 3M CO – KRISTEN LUDGATE IS APPOINTED SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT, HUMAN RESOURCES, EFFECTIVE JULY 1, 2018; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO – QTRLY ORGANIC LOCAL-CURRENCY SALES GROWTH OF 2.8 PERCENT; 05/03/2018 – 3M CO – INGE THULIN APPOINTED 3M EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 19/04/2018 – Mexico 3M TIIE Rate Seen at 7.86% by End-3Q (Survey); 05/03/2018 – 3M Michael Roman Appointed CEO; 12/04/2018 – 3M to Support United Nations Road Safety Initiative; 24/04/2018 – 3M 1Q EPS 98c

Endurant Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Oxford Immunotec Global Plc (OXFD) by 513.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Endurant Capital Management Lp bought 526,643 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.58% . The institutional investor held 629,236 shares of the in vitro & in vivo diagnostic substances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.66 million, up from 102,593 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Endurant Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Oxford Immunotec Global Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $390.39 million market cap company. The stock increased 3.05% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $14.55. About 151,916 shares traded. Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD) has risen 8.68% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.68% the S&P500. Some Historical OXFD News: 16/05/2018 – Oxford Immunotec Presenting at UBS Conference May 23; 21/05/2018 – Oxford lmmunotec’s T-SPOT®.TB Test Included in the World Health Organization’s First-Ever Essential Diagnostics List; 22/05/2018 – OXFORD IMMUNOTEC ANNOUNCES LAUNCH OF THE ACCUTIX™ BRAND; 15/03/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Marlin Business Services, Oxford Immunotec Global, Teck Res; 14/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Associates Exits Position in Oxford Immunotec; 14/05/2018 – RTW Investments LLC Exits Position in Oxford Immunotec; 06/03/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS APPROVED THE IMUGEN BABESIA MICROTI NUCLEIC ACID TEST FOR DETECTING B. MICROTI DNA IN HUMAN WHOLE BLOOD SAMPLES; 22/05/2018 – Oxford Immunotec Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Oxford Immunotec Global 1Q Loss/Shr 40c; 01/05/2018 – Oxford Immunotec Global Adjusts 2018 View To Rev $112M-$115M

Endurant Capital Management Lp, which manages about $127.40 million and $253.64M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Atricure Inc (NASDAQ:ATRC) by 47,539 shares to 219,038 shares, valued at $6.54M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Avedro Inc by 84,047 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 357,942 shares, and cut its stake in Align Technology Inc (NASDAQ:ALGN).

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.56 EPS, down 0.78% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.47B for 16.29 P/E if the $2.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual EPS reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.36% EPS growth.

Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc, which manages about $466.90 million and $376.60 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T by 6,500 shares to 46,310 shares, valued at $4.99 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 1,638 shares in the quarter, for a total of 65,167 shares, and has risen its stake in Iron Mtn Inc New (NYSE:IRM).