Oxford Immunotec Global Plc (OXFD) Holding Maintained by First Light Asset Management Llc; Meritage Group LP Increased Autodesk (ADSK) Position

First Light Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Oxford Immunotec Global Plc (OXFD) by 9.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Light Asset Management Llc bought 228,927 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.58% . The institutional investor held 2.74 million shares of the in vitro & in vivo diagnostic substances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $47.27 million, up from 2.51 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Light Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Oxford Immunotec Global Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $376.85M market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $14.15. About 29,936 shares traded. Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD) has risen 8.68% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.68% the S&P500. Some Historical OXFD News: 21/05/2018 – Oxford lmmunotec’s T-SPOT®.TB Test Included in the World Health Organization’s First-Ever Essential Diagnostics List; 06/03/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS APPROVAL OF THE IMUGEN BABESIA MICROTI AFIA AND NAT TESTS WAS GRANTED TO OXFORD IMMUNOTEC INC; 01/05/2018 – Oxford Immunotec Global 1Q Loss $10.3M; 14/05/2018 – Broadfin Capital Buys New 1.4% Position in Oxford Immunotec; 15/03/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Marlin Business Services, Oxford Immunotec Global, Teck Res; 14/05/2018 – Stonepine Capital Buys New 1% Position in Oxford Immunotec; 06/03/2018 FDA APPROVES OXFORD IMMUNOTEC TESTS FOR BLOOD, PLASMA; 06/03/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS APPROVED THE IMUGEN BABESIA MICROTI NUCLEIC ACID TEST FOR DETECTING B. MICROTI DNA IN HUMAN WHOLE BLOOD SAMPLES; 06/03/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS APPROVED THE IMUGEN BABESIA MICROTI ARRAYED FLUORESCENT IMMUNOASSAY FOR DETECTING ANTIBODIES TO BABESIA MICROTI IN HUMAN PLASMA SAMPLES; 16/05/2018 – Oxford Immunotec Presenting at UBS Conference May 23

Meritage Group Lp increased its stake in Autodesk Inc (ADSK) by 10.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meritage Group Lp bought 155,004 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.23% . The hedge fund held 1.60 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $248.69 million, up from 1.44 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meritage Group Lp who had been investing in Autodesk Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.37B market cap company. The stock increased 2.05% or $3.05 during the last trading session, reaching $151.92. About 1.21 million shares traded. Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) has risen 22.97% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.97% the S&P500. Some Historical ADSK News: 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK INC – SEES FY19 REVENUE UNDER 606 STANDARDS OF $2,455 MLN- $2,505 MLN; 24/05/2018 – Autodesk Sees FY19 Loss/Shr 55c-Loss 73c; 21/03/2018 – Autodesk Extends Invitation to Join Investor Day Webcast; 26/03/2018 – Microdesk Leads Americas In New Subscriptions Of Autodesk Cloud Software; 06/03/2018 – Software maker Autodesk’s fourth-quarter revenue rises 15.7 pct; 10/05/2018 – Global Computer Integrated Manufacturing Market 2018-2022 with Autodesk, Dassault Systmes, PTC & Siemens Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 21/03/2018 – Autodesk Names Karen Blasing to Board; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk Sees 1Q Adj EPS 1c-Adj EPS 4c; 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK INC – SEES FULL YEAR FISCAL 2019 BILLINGS UNDER 606 STANDARDS OF $2,560 MLN – $2,660 MLN; 07/03/2018 – Autodesk Trading Activity Surges to More Than 13 Times Average

Meritage Group Lp, which manages about $11.61 billion and $4.71 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in S&P Global Inc by 61,395 shares to 935,956 shares, valued at $197.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Restaurant Brands Intl Inc by 154,228 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.58 million shares, and cut its stake in Sba Communications Corp New.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 36 investors sold ADSK shares while 181 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 198.61 million shares or 2.76% less from 204.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Disciplined Growth Investors Mn reported 949,372 shares stake. Douglass Winthrop Advsr Lc has 0.04% invested in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) for 6,409 shares. Sandy Spring Fincl Bank has 39 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Guardian Life Insurance Of America has 0.01% invested in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Natl Bank Of New York Mellon Corp owns 1.57M shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Gsa Cap Prns Llp stated it has 0.15% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Zebra Ltd Llc has 2,660 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. Metropolitan Life Insurance has 108,041 shares. Suntrust Banks holds 0.02% or 20,173 shares in its portfolio. Jefferies Gp Lc stated it has 18,755 shares. Rathbone Brothers Public Limited Com, United Kingdom-based fund reported 223,024 shares. Manchester Mngmt Limited Liability Corp owns 662 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Fil Limited owns 8,469 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 2,299 are owned by Lombard Odier Asset (Europe) Limited. Hyman Charles D accumulated 3,494 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.39, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 9 investors sold OXFD shares while 21 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 26 raised stakes. 23.16 million shares or 1.65% more from 22.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Polar Capital Limited Liability Partnership holds 2.56M shares. State Street holds 439,766 shares. Penn Capital Mgmt Incorporated holds 0.44% or 267,290 shares. Qs Investors Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.01% or 51,400 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has invested 0% of its portfolio in Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD). State Common Retirement Fund holds 0% of its portfolio in Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD) for 72,607 shares. Invesco reported 2.71M shares. Citigroup holds 0% in Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD) or 7,021 shares. Fosun Limited stated it has 0.26% of its portfolio in Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD). First Light Asset Limited Liability Corporation invested 6.14% in Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD). Legal General Gru Public Limited Liability Com has invested 0% in Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD). Trexquant Limited Partnership accumulated 0.02% or 20,202 shares. Arrowstreet Cap Limited Partnership stated it has 28,500 shares. Granahan Invest Mgmt Ma stated it has 0.77% of its portfolio in Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD). Parametric Associates Limited Liability Co invested in 26,327 shares or 0% of the stock.