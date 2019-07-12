Oxford Immunotec Global Plc (OXFD) Holder Redmile Group Lowered Its Stake as Market Value Rose; Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Holder Welch Group Raised Holding by $523,196 as Stock Value Rose

Redmile Group Llc decreased its stake in Oxford Immunotec Global Plc (OXFD) by 10.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redmile Group Llc sold 226,040 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.24% with the market. The hedge fund held 2.00M shares of the in vitro & in vivo diagnostic substances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.49M, down from 2.23 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redmile Group Llc who had been investing in Oxford Immunotec Global Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $354.35M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.19% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $13.31. About 93,072 shares traded. Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD) has risen 16.84% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.41% the S&P500. Some Historical OXFD News: 01/05/2018 – Oxford Immunotec Global 1Q Loss/Shr 40c; 21/05/2018 – Oxford Immunotec’s T-SPOT®.TB Test Included in the World Health Organization’s First-Ever Essential Diagnostics List; 22/05/2018 – Oxford lmmunotec Announces Launch of the Accutix™ Brand; 01/05/2018 – Oxford Immunotec Global Adjusts 2018 View To Rev $112M-$115M; 21/05/2018 – Oxford lmmunotec’s T-SPOT®.TB Test Included in the World Health Organization’s First-Ever Essential Diagnostics List; 06/03/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS APPROVED THE IMUGEN BABESIA MICROTI NUCLEIC ACID TEST FOR DETECTING B. MICROTI DNA IN HUMAN WHOLE BLOOD SAMPLES; 01/05/2018 – Oxford Immunotec Global 1Q Loss $10.3M; 14/05/2018 – Broadfin Capital Buys New 1.4% Position in Oxford Immunotec; 14/05/2018 – RTW Investments LLC Exits Position in Oxford Immunotec; 14/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Associates Exits Position in Oxford Immunotec

Welch Group Llc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 1.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Welch Group Llc bought 3,764 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 202,654 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.33M, up from 198,890 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Welch Group Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $356.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.15% or $5.82 during the last trading session, reaching $134.29. About 16.75 million shares traded or 144.00% up from the average. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 25/05/2018 – SOUTH CAROLINA JUDGE DECLARES MISTRIAL IN J&J TALC TRIAL; 16/03/2018 – J&J – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $2.1 BLN,; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Consumer, Inc.- Johnson & Johnson BAND-AID® Brand First Aid Products HURT-FREE® Wrap (size: 2in); 21/05/2018 – Ahold Delhaize USA Announces Peapod Digital Labs and Names JJ Fleeman Pres and Chief eCommerce Officer; 11/04/2018 – JOHNSON & JOHNSON VISION – ANNOUNCED ACUVUE OASYS WITH TRANSITIONS LIGHT INTELLIGENT TECHNOLOGY CONTACT LENS; 20/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson: Joseph Wolk to Succeed Caruso as CFO; 12/03/2018 – MEDIA-India’s Macleods Pharma in talks with J&J for licence deal of tuberculosis drug – Economic Times; 21/05/2018 – J&J: EMBOTRAP II STENT RETRIEVER FOR ISCHEMIC STROKE; 02/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Comes in at #1 on the 2018 DiversityInc Top 50 Companies List; 21/05/2018 – J&J’s Janssen: European Commission Approves JULUCA Once-Daily, Single-Pill for the Treatment of HIV-1

Analysts await Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $-0.05 EPS, up 80.00% or $0.20 from last year’s $-0.25 per share. After $-0.06 actual EPS reported by Oxford Immunotec Global PLC for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.67% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.39, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 9 investors sold OXFD shares while 21 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 26 raised stakes. 23.16 million shares or 1.65% more from 22.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vanguard Inc has 96,705 shares. State Street holds 0% in Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD) or 439,766 shares. The New York-based New York State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0% in Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD). Charles Schwab Invest reported 50,844 shares stake. Comml Bank Of Ny Mellon owns 72,117 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Voya Invest Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD). The California-based Redmile Gp Limited Co has invested 1.02% in Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD). Birchview LP owns 80,303 shares or 0.87% of their US portfolio. Legal General Grp Public Ltd Company reported 4,023 shares stake. Parametric Assoc Limited Liability holds 0% or 26,327 shares in its portfolio. Bessemer Grp Inc, New Jersey-based fund reported 104,200 shares. Tower Ltd (Trc) has invested 0% in Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD). Blackrock accumulated 0% or 1.28M shares. Alyeska Invest Gp LP has invested 0.17% in Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement reported 10,866 shares.

Redmile Group Llc, which manages about $1.27 billion and $3.39B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Heska Corp (NASDAQ:HSKA) by 28,300 shares to 226,013 shares, valued at $19.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Epizyme Inc (NASDAQ:EPZM) by 1.06 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 7.69 million shares, and has risen its stake in Amicus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FOLD).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $42,751 activity.

Welch Group Llc, which manages about $645.12M and $908.40M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Mkt (VTI) by 11,101 shares to 1,646 shares, valued at $238,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Trust S&P (IVV) by 65,922 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,284 shares, and cut its stake in Mc Donalds Corp (NYSE:MCD).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Naples Global Advisors Lc holds 23,988 shares or 0.86% of its portfolio. Sentinel Tru Lba stated it has 0.21% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). 26,677 are owned by Holderness Com. Pekin Hardy Strauss holds 0.42% or 37,043 shares in its portfolio. Birch Hill Advsrs Ltd Liability accumulated 2.66% or 249,687 shares. Wetherby Asset Incorporated accumulated 61,766 shares. Rdl invested in 21,975 shares or 2.11% of the stock. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company, a New York-based fund reported 70,903 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Europe) Ltd accumulated 27,092 shares or 0.38% of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc holds 258,930 shares or 1.11% of its portfolio. Roberts Glore And Il stated it has 4.55% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). 119,673 were accumulated by Abner Herrman Brock. Wharton Business Group Lc invested in 0.08% or 5,267 shares. Ativo Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.48% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). South Dakota Council has 1.07% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 363,364 shares.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity.