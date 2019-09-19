Oxford Immunotec Global Plc (OXFD) Holder First Light Asset Management Has Boosted Its Stake by $5.16 Million as Market Value Declined; Kla (KLAC) Holder Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Has Increased Stake

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc increased its stake in Kla (KLAC) by 36.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc bought 13,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.22% . The institutional investor held 50,959 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.02M, up from 37,359 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc who had been investing in Kla for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $157.62. About 1.01M shares traded. KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) has risen 28.24% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.24% the S&P500. Some Historical KLAC News: 20/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms KLA-Tencor at ‘BBB+’; Outlook Stable; 19/03/2018 – RPT-ORBOTECH LTD – KLA-TENCOR INTENDS TO RAISE APPROXIMATELY $1 BLN IN NEW LONG-TERM DEBT FINANCING TO COMPLETE SHARE REPURCHASE; 19/03/2018 – KLA-Tencor To Acquire Orbotech In Deal With Equity Value Of About $3.4 Billion — MarketWatch; 08/05/2018 – ORBOTECH LTD – IN LIGHT OF PENDING ACQUISITION BY KLA-TENCOR CORPORATION, CO WILL NOT PROVIDE GUIDANCE OTHER THAN WITH RESPECT TO QTRLY REVENUES; 14/03/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to KLA-Tencor on March 13 for “Plasma based light source having a target material coated on a; 20/04/2018 – DJ KLA-Tencor Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KLAC); 19/03/2018 – ORBOTECH LTD – KLA-TENCOR’S $2 BLN SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM IS TARGETED TO BE COMPLETED WITHIN 12 TO 18 MONTHS FOLLOWING CLOSE OF TRANSACTION; 19/03/2018 – ORBOTECH LTD – KLA-TENCOR INTENDS TO FUND CASH PORTION OF PURCHASE PRICE WITH CASH FROM COMBINED COMPANY’S BALANCE SHEET; 07/03/2018 – KLA-Tencor Receives Intel’s Preferred Quality Supplier Award; 19/03/2018 – KLA-TENCOR PACT FOR $38.86 IN CASH & 0.25 OF A SHARE

First Light Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Oxford Immunotec Global Plc (OXFD) by 14.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Light Asset Management Llc bought 396,868 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.58% . The institutional investor held 3.14 million shares of the in vitro & in vivo diagnostic substances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $43.21M, up from 2.74 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Light Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Oxford Immunotec Global Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $377.91M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $14.09. About 87,994 shares traded. Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD) has risen 8.68% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.68% the S&P500. Some Historical OXFD News: 22/05/2018 – Oxford Immunotec Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 06/03/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS APPROVAL OF THE IMUGEN BABESIA MICROTI AFIA AND NAT TESTS WAS GRANTED TO OXFORD IMMUNOTEC INC; 01/05/2018 – Oxford Immunotec Global 1Q Loss $10.3M; 14/05/2018 – RTW Investments LLC Exits Position in Oxford Immunotec; 16/05/2018 – Oxford Immunotec Presenting at UBS Conference May 23; 06/03/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS APPROVED THE IMUGEN BABESIA MICROTI NUCLEIC ACID TEST FOR DETECTING B. MICROTI DNA IN HUMAN WHOLE BLOOD SAMPLES; 22/05/2018 – OXFORD IMMUNOTEC ANNOUNCES LAUNCH OF THE ACCUTIX™ BRAND; 14/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Associates Exits Position in Oxford Immunotec; 21/05/2018 – Oxford Immunotec’s T-SPOT®.TB Test Included in the World Health Organization’s First-Ever Essential Diagnostics List; 21/05/2018 – Oxford lmmunotec’s T-SPOT®.TB Test Included in the World Health Organization’s First-Ever Essential Diagnostics List

