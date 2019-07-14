Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (OXFD) Analysts See $-0.05 EPS; Nomura Holdings Cut Teradyne (TER) Holding By $380,275

Analysts expect Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD) to report $-0.05 EPS on July, 30.They anticipate $0.20 EPS change or 80.00% from last quarter’s $-0.25 EPS. After having $-0.06 EPS previously, Oxford Immunotec Global PLC’s analysts see -16.67% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.19% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $13.31. About 93,072 shares traded. Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD) has risen 16.84% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.41% the S&P500. Some Historical OXFD News: 01/05/2018 – Oxford Immunotec Global Adjusts 2018 View To Rev $112M-$115M; 06/03/2018 FDA APPROVES OXFORD IMMUNOTEC TESTS FOR BLOOD, PLASMA; 06/03/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS APPROVAL OF THE IMUGEN BABESIA MICROTI AFIA AND NAT TESTS WAS GRANTED TO OXFORD IMMUNOTEC INC; 22/05/2018 – Oxford lmmunotec Announces Launch of the Accutix™ Brand; 15/03/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Marlin Business Services, Oxford Immunotec Global, Teck Res; 14/05/2018 – Stonepine Capital Buys New 1% Position in Oxford Immunotec; 06/03/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS APPROVED THE IMUGEN BABESIA MICROTI NUCLEIC ACID TEST FOR DETECTING B. MICROTI DNA IN HUMAN WHOLE BLOOD SAMPLES; 14/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Associates Exits Position in Oxford Immunotec; 16/05/2018 – Oxford Immunotec Presenting at UBS Conference May 23; 14/05/2018 – RTW Investments LLC Exits Position in Oxford Immunotec

Nomura Holdings Inc decreased Teradyne Inc (TER) stake by 2.08% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Nomura Holdings Inc sold 9,275 shares as Teradyne Inc (TER)’s stock rose 19.51%. The Nomura Holdings Inc holds 435,742 shares with $18.22M value, down from 445,017 last quarter. Teradyne Inc now has $7.93B valuation. The stock increased 2.19% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $46.26. About 1.23M shares traded. Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) has risen 27.70% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.27% the S&P500. Some Historical TER News: 24/04/2018 – Teradyne Sees 2Q Rev $490M-$520M; 24/04/2018 – Teradyne 1Q EPS 43c; 18/04/2018 APPLE IS SAID TO HAVE TERADYNE TEST POWER-MANAGEMENT CHIPS: EDN; 19/04/2018 – DJ Teradyne Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TER); 24/04/2018 – TERADYNE 1Q ADJ EPS 45C, EST. 43C; 23/05/2018 – Teradyne Tops VLSIresearch Customer Satisfaction Survey for Sixth Consecutive Year; 24/04/2018 – TERADYNE SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 45C TO 52C, EST. 92C; 24/04/2018 – Teradyne Sees 2Q EPS 39c-EPS 46c; 25/04/2018 – Teradyne and Mobile Industrial Robots (MiR) Announce Teradyne’s Acquisition of MiR, Leader in Collaborative Autonomous Mobile Industrial Robots; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Teradyne

Among 3 analysts covering Oxford Immunotec (NASDAQ:OXFD), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Oxford Immunotec had 6 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, March 12 by BTIG Research. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 12 by Robert W. Baird. The stock has “Buy” rating by Piper Jaffray on Friday, March 8.

Oxford Immunotec Global PLC, a diagnostics company, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary tests for the management of immune-regulated conditions. The company has market cap of $354.35 million. The Company’s development activities principally focus on the areas of infectious diseases, transplantation, autoimmune and inflammatory disease, and immune-oncology. It has a 2.73 P/E ratio. The firm develops its products using its T-SPOT technology platform, which enables the measurement of responses of specific immune cells to inform the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of patients with immune-regulated conditions.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $42,751 activity. Shares for $42,751 were sold by SANDBERG RICHARD A on Friday, February 1.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 insider sales for $8.10 million activity. $412,796 worth of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) was sold by Smith Gregory Stephen. JAGIELA MARK E sold $5.48M worth of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) on Wednesday, February 13. 33,156 shares were sold by Gray Charles Jeffrey, worth $1.22 million. Shares for $989,021 were sold by Beecher Gregory R.

Analysts await Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $0.62 EPS, up 5.08% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.59 per share. TER’s profit will be $106.27M for 18.65 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.54 actual EPS reported by Teradyne, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.81% EPS growth.

Nomura Holdings Inc increased Amgen Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:AMGN) stake by 6,971 shares to 9,500 valued at $1.80 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (Put) (NYSE:JEC) stake by 20,000 shares and now owns 50,000 shares. Marathon Oil Corp (NYSE:MRO) was raised too.