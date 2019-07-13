Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (OXBR)’s Financial Results Comparing With CNA Financial Corporation (NYSE:CNA)

Both Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR) and CNA Financial Corporation (NYSE:CNA) are each other’s competitor in the Property & Casualty Insurance industry. Thus the compare of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited 1 1.61 N/A -1.00 0.00 CNA Financial Corporation 45 1.28 N/A 3.17 14.31

Demonstrates Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited and CNA Financial Corporation earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited and CNA Financial Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited 0.00% -45.3% -31.4% CNA Financial Corporation 0.00% 7.6% 1.5%

Volatility & Risk

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited has a 1.69 beta, while its volatility is 69.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, CNA Financial Corporation’s beta is 0.89 which is 11.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited and CNA Financial Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 4.8% and 0% respectively. Insiders held roughly 4.7% of Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited’s shares. Competitively, 0.3% are CNA Financial Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited -3.2% -7.81% 1.72% 5.36% -42.44% 87.3% CNA Financial Corporation 0.18% 2.3% 8.26% -1.79% -1.99% 7.37%

For the past year Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited’s stock price has bigger growth than CNA Financial Corporation.

Summary

CNA Financial Corporation beats on 5 of the 7 factors Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited.

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited operates as a specialty property and casualty reinsurer that provides reinsurance solutions. It focuses on underwriting fully-collateralized reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in George Town, the Cayman Islands.

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products primarily in the United States. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group Non-Core, and Corporate & Other Non-Core segments. The companyÂ’s property insurance products include property, marine, boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products comprise workers compensation, general and product liability, commercial auto, and umbrella coverages. It also offers management and professional liability insurance and risk management services, and other specialized property and casualty coverages to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; surety and fidelity bonds, and warranty and alternative risks products; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary and fidelity coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and private firms, and not-for-profit organizations; and professional and general liability, as well as associated standard property and casualty coverages for healthcare industry. In addition, the company underwrites long-tail exposures, including commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, general and medical professional liability, other professional and management liability, and assumed reinsurance run-off and products liability; short-tail exposures include property, commercial automobile physical damage, marine, surety, and warranty. CNA Financial Corporation markets its products through independent agents, brokers, and general underwriters to customers, including small, medium, and large businesses; insurance companies; associations; professionals; and other groups. It serves marine, property, financial services, healthcare, technology, oil and gas, construction, manufacturing, and life science industries. The company was founded in 1853 and is based in Chicago, Illinois. CNA Financial Corporation operates as a subsidiary of Loews Corporation.