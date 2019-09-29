Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (OXBR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Both Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR) and Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) are each other’s competitor in the Property & Casualty Insurance industry. Thus the contrast of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited 1 0.00 3.16M -0.99 0.00 Chubb Limited 158 1.99 452.46M 8.11 18.86

Table 1 demonstrates Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited and Chubb Limited’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR) and Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited 354,617,888.00% -50.3% -37.4% Chubb Limited 286,820,919.18% 7.7% 2.4%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.82 beta indicates that Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited is 82.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. Chubb Limited’s 27.00% less volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 0.73 beta.

Analyst Ratings

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited and Chubb Limited Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited 0 0 0 0.00 Chubb Limited 1 3 4 2.50

Competitively the average target price of Chubb Limited is $158.5, which is potential -1.25% downside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited and Chubb Limited are owned by institutional investors at 3.3% and 93% respectively. 4.1% are Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.6% of Chubb Limited’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited 1% -4.72% -16.53% 5.2% -38.04% 60.32% Chubb Limited 0.83% 3.38% 5.97% 15.09% 9.29% 18.32%

For the past year Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited was more bullish than Chubb Limited.

Summary

Chubb Limited beats on 8 of the 11 factors Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited.

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited operates as a specialty property and casualty reinsurer that provides reinsurance solutions. It focuses on underwriting fully-collateralized reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in George Town, the Cayman Islands.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The companyÂ’s North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workersÂ’ compensation, package policies, and risk management; and professional lines, marine and construction risk, environmental and cyber risk, and excess casualty, as well as group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. Its North America Personal P&C Insurance segment offers affluent and high net worth individuals and families with homeowners, automobile and collector cars, valuable articles, personal and excess liability, travel insurance, and recreational marine insurance and services in the United States and Canada. The companyÂ’s North America Agricultural Insurance segment provides multiple peril crop and crop-hail insurance; and coverage for farm and ranch property, as well as commercial agriculture products. Its Overseas General Insurance segment offers coverage for traditional commercial property and casualty, and specialty categories, such as financial lines, marine, energy, aviation, political risk, and construction risk, as well as group accident and health, and traditional and specialty personal lines. The companyÂ’s Global Reinsurance segment provides traditional and specialty reinsurance under the Chubb Tempest Re brand name to property and casualty companies. Its Life Insurance segment offers protection and savings products comprising whole life, endowment plans, individual term life, group term life, medical and health, personal accident, credit life, universal life, and unit linked contracts. The company was formerly known as ACE Limited and changed its name to Chubb Limited in January 2016 as a result of its acquisition of The Chubb Corporation. Chubb Limited was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.