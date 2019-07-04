Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (OXBR) and NI Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:NODK) Comparison side by side

We are contrasting Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR) and NI Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:NODK) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Property & Casualty Insurance companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited 1 1.70 N/A -1.00 0.00 NI Holdings Inc. 16 1.73 N/A 1.73 10.34

In table 1 we can see Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited and NI Holdings Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited and NI Holdings Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited 0.00% -45.3% -31.4% NI Holdings Inc. 0.00% 14.3% 8.3%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited and NI Holdings Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 4.8% and 21.7%. Insiders owned 4.7% of Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited shares. Competitively, NI Holdings Inc. has 0.7% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited -3.2% -7.81% 1.72% 5.36% -42.44% 87.3% NI Holdings Inc. 11.58% 11.93% 18.36% 16.74% 9.54% 13.92%

For the past year Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited’s stock price has bigger growth than NI Holdings Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors NI Holdings Inc. beats Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited.

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited operates as a specialty property and casualty reinsurer that provides reinsurance solutions. It focuses on underwriting fully-collateralized reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in George Town, the Cayman Islands.

NI Holdings, Inc. underwrites property and casualty insurance products in North Dakota, South Dakota, Nevada, Arizona, and Minnesota. The companyÂ’s products include private passenger automobile, homeowners, farm owners, commercial multi-peril crop, crop hail, and commercial property and liability insurance policies. It distributes its insurance products through independent producers and agents. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Fargo, North Dakota. NI Holdings, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Nodak Mutual Group, Inc.