Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (OXBR) and National General Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NGHCN) Contrasting side by side

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR) and National General Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NGHCN), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Property & Casualty Insurance. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited 1 1.52 N/A -0.99 0.00 National General Holdings Corp. 23 0.55 N/A 1.77 13.66

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited and National General Holdings Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited and National General Holdings Corp.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited 0.00% -50.3% -37.4% National General Holdings Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 3.3% of Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited shares and 16.06% of National General Holdings Corp. shares. Insiders owned 4.1% of Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited 1% -4.72% -16.53% 5.2% -38.04% 60.32% National General Holdings Corp. -1.06% -0.45% 4.17% 18.5% -2.97% 21.84%

For the past year Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited was more bullish than National General Holdings Corp.

Summary

National General Holdings Corp. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited.

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited operates as a specialty property and casualty reinsurer that provides reinsurance solutions. It focuses on underwriting fully-collateralized reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in George Town, the Cayman Islands.