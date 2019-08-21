Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (OXBR) and Its Competitors Financial Results Comparison

As Property & Casualty Insurance company, Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR) is competing with its competitors based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited has 3.3% of its shares owned by institutional investors versus an average of 64.68% institutional ownership for its competitors. 4.1% of Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.91% of all Property & Casualty Insurance companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited and its peers’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited 0.00% -50.30% -37.40% Industry Average 4.76% 9.45% 2.90%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are comparing Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited and its peers’ gross revenue, valuation and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited N/A 1 0.00 Industry Average 588.24M 12.35B 34.83

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.53 1.63 2.60

The potential upside of the competitors is -98.03%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited 1% -4.72% -16.53% 5.2% -38.04% 60.32% Industry Average 2.91% 4.85% 8.86% 18.32% 16.01% 23.02%

For the past year Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited has stronger performance than Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited’s competitors.

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 1.82 shows that Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited is 82.00% more volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited’s competitors have beta of 0.76 which is 24.34% less volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited’s competitors show that they’re better in 2 of the 3 factors compared to the company itself.

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited operates as a specialty property and casualty reinsurer that provides reinsurance solutions. It focuses on underwriting fully-collateralized reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in George Town, the Cayman Islands.