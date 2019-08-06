Oxbow Advisors Upped Citigroup New (C) Stake By $870,480; METCASH LTD ORDINARY SHARES AUSTRALIA (MCSHF) SI Decreased By 31.6%

METCASH LTD ORDINARY SHARES AUSTRALIA (OTCMKTS:MCSHF) had a decrease of 31.6% in short interest. MCSHF’s SI was 48,700 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 31.6% from 71,200 shares previously. It closed at $1.89 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 6, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Oxbow Advisors Llc increased Citigroup Inc New (C) stake by 25.99% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Oxbow Advisors Llc acquired 14,040 shares as Citigroup Inc New (C)’s stock rose 1.72%. The Oxbow Advisors Llc holds 68,061 shares with $4.24M value, up from 54,021 last quarter. Citigroup Inc New now has $148.77B valuation. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $65.14. About 3.77 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 20/03/2018 – North American Financial 15 Split Corp. Regular Monthly Dividend Declaration for Class A & Preferred Share; 02/04/2018 – Citi to Power QTS Data Center in Irving, TX with Clean, Renewable Energy; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – EU regulators underfunded to take on big tech; 03/05/2018 – WAYFAIR INC W.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $82 FROM $78; 29/03/2018 – REG-Citibank FRN Variable Rate Fix; 08/05/2018 – Telephone & Data Presenting at Citi SMID Conference Jun 7; 16/05/2018 – GHANA SETS UP BODY TO OVERSEE OPEN BID FOR OIL BLOCS: CITI FM; 07/05/2018 – Citi’s Strength in Corporate Services Could Help it Double EPS by 2020 — Letter; 09/04/2018 – It has been a bumpy first quarter, and Citi is warning a bigger market correction could be ahead; 03/05/2018 – China’s globe-spanning infrastructure plan may have risks, but Citi sees big opportunities

Oxbow Advisors Llc decreased Visa Inc Cl A (NYSE:V) stake by 3,339 shares to 17,513 valued at $2.74 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Bank Of America Series L Pfd 7 stake by 1,404 shares and now owns 6,913 shares. Oneok Inc New (NYSE:OKE) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Louisiana State Employees Retirement holds 0.39% or 124,200 shares in its portfolio. State Treasurer State Of Michigan has invested 0.34% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Private Asset Mngmt, California-based fund reported 223,436 shares. 50,300 are owned by Conning. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Liability Company stated it has 18 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Foster Motley holds 0.08% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) or 8,480 shares. 12,300 were reported by Acg Wealth. Godshalk Welsh Cap Mngmt Inc invested 0.37% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Tillar stated it has 22,729 shares or 0.81% of all its holdings. Pekin Hardy Strauss, a Illinois-based fund reported 18,525 shares. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Tru invested 1% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Mackenzie Financial has invested 0.57% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Quantbot Technologies L P, a New York-based fund reported 55,407 shares. Blue Cap Incorporated invested in 0.46% or 14,074 shares. Family Mgmt has invested 1.35% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

Among 5 analysts covering Citigroup (NYSE:C), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Citigroup had 11 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) on Tuesday, April 16 with “Overweight” rating. UBS maintained it with “Buy” rating and $83 target in Tuesday, April 16 report. The firm has “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Tuesday, April 16. On Tuesday, March 26 the stock rating was maintained by Oppenheimer with “Outperform”. Jefferies upgraded Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) rating on Friday, February 22. Jefferies has “Buy” rating and $73 target.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $791,051 activity. Hu W. Bradford sold $348,343 worth of stock. Whitaker Michael had sold 7,000 shares worth $442,708 on Wednesday, February 13.

Metcash Limited operates as a wholesale distribution and marketing firm in Australia and New Zealand. The company has market cap of $1.74 billion. It operates through Food & Grocery, Liquor, and Hardware divisions. It currently has negative earnings. The Food & Grocery segment distributes dry grocery, perishable goods, and general merchandise supplies to retail outlets.