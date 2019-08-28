Oxbow Advisors Upped Charles Schwab (SCHW) Stake; Ew Scripps Co. (SSP) Shareholder Litespeed Management Trimmed Its Stake as Market Value Declined

Oxbow Advisors Llc increased its stake in Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW) by 61.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oxbow Advisors Llc bought 32,825 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.14% . The institutional investor held 86,035 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.68 million, up from 53,210 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oxbow Advisors Llc who had been investing in Charles Schwab Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.56% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $36.69. About 7.40 million shares traded. The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) has declined 15.78% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical SCHW News: 19/04/2018 – Charles Schwab Declares Dividend of 10c; 02/04/2018 – Schwab US Broad Market ETF Goes Below 200-D-MA: Technicals; 11/04/2018 – Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 24/04/2018 – Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Goes Below 200D-MA; 04/04/2018 – Markets Remaining Calm in ‘Trade Battle,’ Says Schwab’s Aguilar (Video); 16/04/2018 – CHARLES SCHWAB – CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET ASSETS AT $248 BLN AT QUARTER-END; STILL ANTICIPATE CROSSING $250 BLN THRESHOLD IN FIRST HALF OF 2018; 16/04/2018 – CHARLES SCHWAB – ENDED THE QUARTER SERVING $3.31 TRILLION IN CLIENT ASSETS, UP 13% FROM LAST YEAR; 16/04/2018 – Charles Schwab 1Q Net $783M; 16/03/2018 – Rep. Pascrell: Pascrell Statement on the Resignation of ICE Spokesman James Schwab; 26/03/2018 – Schwab Tops ETF Inflows

Litespeed Management Llc decreased its stake in Ew Scripps Co. (SSP) by 22.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Litespeed Management Llc sold 126,887 shares as the company’s stock declined 31.87% . The hedge fund held 439,454 shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.23 million, down from 566,341 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Litespeed Management Llc who had been investing in Ew Scripps Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $970.65 million market cap company. The stock increased 3.31% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $12.02. About 114,997 shares traded. The E.W. Scripps Company (NYSE:SSP) has risen 20.33% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.33% the S&P500. Some Historical SSP News: 24/05/2018 – Scripps has renewed affiliation agreements for ABC, CBS stations in several markets; 24/05/2018 – EW Scripps Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 21/05/2018 – SSF Expands Partner Group, Promoting Suki Mann and Brandon Scripps; 07/05/2018 – EW SCRIPPS 1Q OPER REV. $254.2M, EST. $253.7M; 30/04/2018 – E.W. Scripps: ISS Recommends Scripps Hldrs Vote Against GAMCO Nominees; 23/04/2018 – E. W. SCRIPPS – SCRIPPS BOARD UNANIMOUSLY RECOMMENDS THAT SHAREHOLDERS VOTE “FOR” EACH OF BOARD’S DIRECTOR NOMINEES; 08/05/2018 – Discovery Swings to 1Q Loss Following Acquisition of Scripps; 27/03/2018 – All-New Season Three Episodes of Saints & Sinners And Binge-Worthy Seasons One & Two Plus Gang Related, Reasonable Doubt, Facing Ali; Mindhunters and More Among New Brown Sugar Titles for April; 07/05/2018 – EW Scripps 1Q Local Media Revenue $192M; 19/04/2018 – GAMCO Asks For Vote to Help E.W. Scripps

Investors sentiment increased to 1.68 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.71, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 36 investors sold SCHW shares while 235 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 346 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 1.15% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Architects reported 0.2% of its portfolio in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). Arizona State Retirement Sys holds 0.12% or 227,786 shares. First State Bank reported 0.45% stake. Ftb Advisors Inc holds 5,650 shares. Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance reported 6,550 shares stake. Great Lakes Advsr Limited Liability Co holds 116,897 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Retirement Of Alabama holds 0.11% of its portfolio in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) for 552,383 shares. Destination Wealth Mgmt owns 34,805 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt reported 69,352 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Moreover, Highland Mgmt Lc has 0.03% invested in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). Hamel Assocs holds 14,525 shares or 0.28% of its portfolio. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership has 0.34% invested in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) for 12.22 million shares. Td Asset Mngmt holds 0.08% of its portfolio in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) for 1.20 million shares. Farmers Trust accumulated 1.17% or 96,494 shares. Suntrust Banks Inc reported 65,578 shares.

Since May 3, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $215,617 activity. Goldfarb Mark A bought $100,367 worth of stock or 2,595 shares.

Oxbow Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.04 billion and $822.11 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oneok Inc New (NYSE:OKE) by 4,605 shares to 2,866 shares, valued at $200,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aberdeen Asia Pacific Income F (FAX) by 181,326 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.22 million shares, and cut its stake in Wells Fargo & Co New (NYSE:WFC).

