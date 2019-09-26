Oxbow Advisors Upped Charles Schwab (SCHW) Position By $942,800; Itron (ITRI) Sellers Increased By 14.04% Their Shorts

Itron Inc (NASDAQ:ITRI) had an increase of 14.04% in short interest. ITRI’s SI was 1.11M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 14.04% from 977,500 shares previously. With 383,000 avg volume, 3 days are for Itron Inc (NASDAQ:ITRI)’s short sellers to cover ITRI’s short positions. The stock decreased 1.83% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $74. About 71,946 shares traded. Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) has risen 4.20% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.20% the S&P500. Some Historical ITRI News: 30/05/2018 – Itron Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Itron to Monitor Electric System in New Zealand; 22/03/2018 – Itron Expands Work in Jordan to Address Non-Revenue Water; 21/03/2018 – ltron to Modernize Electric and Water Systems in Northern California with OpenWay® Riva IoT Solution; 20/03/2018 – ltron Opens Call for Abstracts for ltron Utility Week 2018; 11/05/2018 – ITRON INC FILES FOR NON-TIMELY 10-Q – SEC FILINT; 05/04/2018 – Itron to Modernize Water Infrastructure in Arkansas with Smart Meter Migration; 21/03/2018 – Itron to Modernize Electric and Water Systems in Northern California with OpenWay® Riva IoT Solution; 14/03/2018 – Romanian Utility Selects Itron’s Water Solution to Reduce Water Loss; 22/03/2018 – Itron Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Oxbow Advisors Llc increased Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW) stake by 27.4% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Oxbow Advisors Llc acquired 23,570 shares as Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW)’s stock declined 5.14%. The Oxbow Advisors Llc holds 109,605 shares with $4.41 million value, up from 86,035 last quarter. Charles Schwab Corp now has $54.51 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $41.7. About 1.23 million shares traded. The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) has declined 15.78% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical SCHW News: 25/04/2018 – Charles Schwab CEO on Investor Behavior, M&A, Company Margins (Video); 30/05/2018 – Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury Daily Inflows $475.8 Mln; 29/05/2018 – Hong Kong’s Rising Affluent Yearns for Information and Insights to Globally Diversify Investment Portfolio; 17/04/2018 – CHARLES SCHWAB CORP SCHW.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $62 FROM $60; 07/05/2018 – Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury Daily Inflows $124 Million; 20/03/2018 – Fed Enforcements: Federal Reserve Board announces approval of application by The Charles Schwab Corporation – March 20, 2018; 08/05/2018 – Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury Daily Inflows $126.5M; 19/04/2018 – Fort Worth Press: Reports: Charles Schwab to announcement Colonial sponsorship plan; 25/04/2018 – Charles Schwab CEO Views Consolidation in Terms of Client Benefits (Video); 03/05/2018 – SCHW CREATES DIGITAL ACCELERATOR HUBS IN SAN FRANCISCO & AUSTIN

Since March 27, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 9 selling transactions for $18.46 million activity. SCOPIA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP sold $3,937 worth of stock or 82 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.34 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.30, from 1.64 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 24 investors sold Itron, Inc. shares while 55 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 33.66 million shares or 3.97% less from 35.05 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tudor Inv Et Al holds 6,678 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Ameritas Investment Ptnrs stated it has 2,889 shares. Essex Inv Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.4% of its portfolio in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI). Ledyard Bank has invested 0.06% in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI). Raymond James reported 0.01% stake. Benjamin F Edwards & Co owns 116 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Credit Agricole S A invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI). Weatherly Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership invested in 0.07% or 5,306 shares. Eagle Boston Mgmt Inc reported 1.67% stake. Pinebridge Limited Partnership reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI). Lpl Fincl Ltd has invested 0% in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI). Glenmede Na has 0% invested in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) for 434 shares. Axa stated it has 20,827 shares. Nuveen Asset Management Ltd Llc holds 0.01% or 308,258 shares in its portfolio. Wells Fargo & Mn owns 0% invested in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) for 19,564 shares.

Among 2 analysts covering Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Itron has $8000 highest and $7500 lowest target. $77.50’s average target is 4.73% above currents $74 stock price. Itron had 8 analyst reports since April 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Robert W. Baird on Wednesday, September 18. Raymond James downgraded the stock to “Outperform” rating in Tuesday, August 20 report.

Itron, Inc. provides metering solutions to electricity, gas, and water utility markets worldwide. The company has market cap of $2.93 billion. The firm operates through three divisions: Electricity, Gas, and Water. It has a 47.8 P/E ratio. It offers standard electromechanical and electronic, gas, and water and heat meters; and advanced and smart electricity, gas, and water meters and communication modules.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.43, from 1.68 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 47 investors sold SCHW shares while 286 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 311 raised stakes. 995.17 million shares or 2.31% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pettyjohn Wood And White accumulated 30,625 shares. Farmers State Bank reported 107 shares. Glacier Peak Cap Ltd Liability Co invested in 20,204 shares or 0.77% of the stock. Schmidt P J Mngmt Inc invested in 0.13% or 11,177 shares. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Ltd reported 121,136 shares. 3.19 million are held by Dimensional Fund Advsrs L P. Northwestern Mutual Wealth holds 278,380 shares. Invest Advsr Ltd Co has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). Fiera Capital Corp invested in 0.13% or 824,272 shares. Northern Tru Corporation has invested 0.16% in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). Madison owns 686,002 shares. Montag And Caldwell Lc has 0.9% invested in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) for 434,015 shares. Art Ltd holds 0.25% or 109,940 shares. Sumitomo Life Insurance reported 0.27% stake. Utd Automobile Association holds 782,741 shares.

Oxbow Advisors Llc decreased Pinnacle Financial Partners In (NASDAQ:PNFP) stake by 6,178 shares to 26,407 valued at $1.52M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Voya Emerging Markets High Div (IHD) stake by 56,057 shares and now owns 112,761 shares. Flaherty & Crumrine / Claymore (FFC) was reduced too.

Among 9 analysts covering Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW), 5 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive. Charles Schwab has $5200 highest and $3600 lowest target. $44.65’s average target is 7.07% above currents $41.7 stock price. Charles Schwab had 15 analyst reports since April 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained the stock with “Sell” rating in Monday, June 24 report. The stock of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) earned “Buy” rating by Argus Research on Wednesday, July 17. The stock of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) earned “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Thursday, April 11. The company was maintained on Thursday, July 11 by Morgan Stanley. As per Tuesday, June 25, the company rating was maintained by Raymond James. On Friday, July 12 the stock rating was downgraded by Wood to “Market Perform”. The stock of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, June 18 by Deutsche Bank. As per Thursday, September 19, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. Wells Fargo maintained The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) rating on Friday, April 5. Wells Fargo has “Market Perform” rating and $47 target. The firm has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Wednesday, August 21.

Since May 3, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $215,617 activity. 2,500 The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) shares with value of $115,250 were bought by Ruffel Charles A.. Another trade for 2,595 shares valued at $100,367 was bought by Goldfarb Mark A.