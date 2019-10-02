Oxbow Advisors Trimmed Stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners In (PNFP) by $352,146 as Market Value Rose; As Alliant Com (LNT) Market Valuation Rose, Holder First Merchants Has Cut Position by $716,184

First Merchants Corp decreased its stake in Alliant Corp Com (LNT) by 13.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Merchants Corp sold 14,616 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.90% . The institutional investor held 93,198 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.58M, down from 107,814 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Merchants Corp who had been investing in Alliant Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $53.89. About 868,608 shares traded. Alliant Energy Corporation (NYSE:LNT) has risen 17.09% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.09% the S&P500. Some Historical LNT News: 14/05/2018 – Forbes Names Alliant Insurance Services’ Employee Benefits Group One of America’s Best Midsize Employers; 10/05/2018 – Alliant Receives Two Break Out Awards; 20/04/2018 – DJ Alliant Energy Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LNT); 02/05/2018 – Alliant Energy Reaffirms 2018 Earnings Guidance; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Alliant’s B3 Corporate Family Rating; Outlook Stable; 17/04/2018 – ALLIANT ENERGY- PLANS TO HAVE INVESTED $1.8 BLN IN COST-COMPETITIVE RENEWABLE ENERGY BY END OF 2020; 23/04/2018 – ALLIANT’S OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 04/04/2018 – North Idaho Insurance, Summit Insurance Resource Group Join Forces Under the Alliant Brand; 24/05/2018 – Rate freeze a win for Alliant Energy customers in Wisconsin; 22/05/2018 – Alliant Energy Chooses D-VAR VVO™ for Distribution Grid Voltage Optimization Project

Oxbow Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners In (PNFP) by 18.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oxbow Advisors Llc sold 6,178 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.18% . The institutional investor held 26,407 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.52M, down from 32,585 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oxbow Advisors Llc who had been investing in Pinnacle Financial Partners In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.76% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $55.75. About 367,252 shares traded. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) has declined 2.89% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.89% the S&P500. Some Historical PNFP News: 30/05/2018 – Pinnacle Financial Group Dinner Set By SunTrust for Jun. 6; 16/04/2018 – Pinnacle Financial 1Q Adj EPS $1.13; 16/04/2018 – PNFP 1Q EPS $1.13 EX. MERGER-RELATED CHARGES; 21/04/2018 – DJ Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PNFP); 17/04/2018 – Pinnacle Financial Declares Quarter Cash Dividend of 14c; 16/04/2018 – Correct: Pinnacle Financial 1Q EPS $1.08, Not 7 Cents; 16/04/2018 – PNFP Reports Diluted EPS of $1.08, ROAA of 1.53 Percent and ROTCE of 18.12 Percent for 1Q 2018; 22/05/2018 – Pinnacle Financial at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow; 26/03/2018 Hartford MidCap Adds Pinnacle Financial; 11/04/2018 – Pinnacle Adds 10 Revenue Producers in the Carolinas and Virginia During 1Q 2018

Oxbow Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.04 billion and $830.37M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) by 30,021 shares to 89,947 shares, valued at $3.46 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 29,771 shares in the quarter, for a total of 110,359 shares, and has risen its stake in Tortoise Mlp Fd Inc (NTG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.03, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 11 investors sold PNFP shares while 95 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 58.54 million shares or 0.98% less from 59.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Salem Inv Counselors Inc invested in 450 shares. Diversified Tru has 0.38% invested in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) for 139,797 shares. The Ireland-based Davy Asset Management Ltd has invested 0.34% in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP). Livingston Grp Asset Mngmt Company (Operating As Southport Cap Management) holds 12,212 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP). New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 148,701 shares. Bancshares Of America Corp De holds 450,498 shares. Guggenheim Cap Limited Co invested in 0.06% or 126,088 shares. King Luther Capital Mgmt Corporation invested 0.02% in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP). National Bank Of New York Mellon Corp reported 0.01% in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP). Profund Advisors holds 0.02% or 6,495 shares. First Tru Advisors LP owns 190,239 shares. Green Square Cap Llc holds 11,811 shares. Us Commercial Bank De has 0% invested in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) for 7,439 shares. Legal And General Grp Public Limited Liability Company accumulated 86,901 shares or 0% of the stock.

Analysts await Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.33 earnings per share, up 9.92% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.21 per share. PNFP’s profit will be $102.34 million for 10.48 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.42 actual earnings per share reported by Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.34% negative EPS growth.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $1.31 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.28, from 1.04 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 23 investors sold LNT shares while 119 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 134 raised stakes. 176.46 million shares or 0.29% less from 176.97 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Geode Capital Management Lc invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT). Barclays Public Limited Company, United Kingdom-based fund reported 413,493 shares. Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT). Hartford reported 0.04% stake. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt owns 2,082 shares. Monarch Prns Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company has 32,920 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. Hillsdale Inc stated it has 90 shares. Sandy Spring Bancshares holds 0% or 250 shares. Kentucky Retirement has invested 0.05% in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT). 2.03 million are owned by Renaissance Technologies Lc. Old Republic Corporation holds 474,000 shares or 0.6% of its portfolio. Blair William Il has invested 0% in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT). 109,092 are held by Voya Mngmt Limited Co. Kempen Cap Nv stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT). Morgan Dempsey Lc has invested 0.06% in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT).

First Merchants Corp, which manages about $628.49M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Russell Mid Cap Index Ishares Etf (IWR) by 9,254 shares to 109,353 shares, valued at $6.11 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in S&P 500 Etf Spdr (SPY) by 9,611 shares in the quarter, for a total of 17,077 shares, and has risen its stake in Broadcom Inc Npv Com.

Since September 3, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $50,009 activity.

