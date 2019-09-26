Oxbow Advisors Trimmed Honeywell International (HON) Stake by $1.14 Million; As Qad (QADA) Stock Value Declined, Portolan Capital Management Has Cut Holding

Portolan Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Qad Inc. (QADA) by 29.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Portolan Capital Management Llc sold 104,219 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.82% . The hedge fund held 252,201 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.14 million, down from 356,420 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Portolan Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Qad Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $892.38M market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $45.99. About 1,029 shares traded. QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) has declined 12.67% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.67% the S&P500. Some Historical QADA News: 22/04/2018 – DJ QAD Inc Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (QADB); 30/05/2018 – QAD Inc. Sees FY19 Rev $328M-$332M; 11/04/2018 – QAD Enhances QAD Cloud ERP and Updates Solutions; 12/04/2018 – QAD INC – PRECISION SOFTWARE ANNOUNCED IT HAS JOINED BLOCKCHAIN IN TRANSPORT ALLIANCE; 04/04/2018 – QAD Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – QAD Welcomes Customers and Partners to QAD Explore 2018 in Dallas; 19/04/2018 – DJ QAD Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (QADA); 21/03/2018 QAD INC QADA.O SEES FY 2019 REVENUE $328 MLN TO $332 MLN; 11/04/2018 – QAD Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend Of $0.072 Per Class A Share And $0.06 Per Class B Share; 21/03/2018 – QAD Inc 4Q Rev $80.8M

Oxbow Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Honeywell International Inc (HON) by 29.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oxbow Advisors Llc sold 6,573 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 15,956 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.79 million, down from 22,529 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oxbow Advisors Llc who had been investing in Honeywell International Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $120.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $167. About 34,684 shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 16/04/2018 – Ball Aerospace to Collaborate with Honeywell for Optical Communication DataLinks Products; 09/04/2018 – Honeywell’s New Satcom System Brings Worldwide Voice And Data Connectivity To Cockpit And Cabin; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL SAYS THE MORE SIGNIFICANT IMPACT ON THE COMPANY IS THE SECONDARY EFFECT FROM THE PRICE INFLATION ON NONIMPORTED STEEL AND ALUMINUM – CONF CALL; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Intl Repurchased Nearly $950M in Shrs in 1Q; 14/05/2018 – HONEYWELL AUTOMATION FY DIV/SHR 32 RUPEES; 23/04/2018 – Honeywell Declares Quarterly Dividend; 16/04/2018 – BALL AEROSPACE TO COLLABORATE WITH HONEYWELL; 16/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – PLANT DESIGNED TO EXTRACT 99 PCT OF ETHANE & 100 PCT OF PROPANE & HEAVIER HYDROCARBONS FROM NATURAL GAS IN PERMIAN BASIN; 10/04/2018 – W.R. Grace & Co. (GRA) Declines to Comment on Honeywell (HON) Speculation, Doesn’t Comment on Rumors in the Marketplace – Bloomberg; 12/03/2018 – Honeywell Provides Airlines With Powerful Connected Aircraft Analytics Package for Optimizing Flight Ops

Portolan Capital Management Llc, which manages about $535.17 million and $929.70 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in E.L.F. Beauty Inc. by 772,024 shares to 2.84M shares, valued at $40.01 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $-0.09 EPS, down 164.29% or $0.23 from last year’s $0.14 per share. After $-0.02 actual EPS reported by QAD Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 350.00% negative EPS growth.

Oxbow Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.04 billion and $830.37 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Charles Schwab Corp (NYSE:SCHW) by 23,570 shares to 109,605 shares, valued at $4.41M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 42 investors sold HON shares while 503 reduced holdings.

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $2.01 EPS, down 0.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.03 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.45B for 20.77 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual EPS reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.29% negative EPS growth.