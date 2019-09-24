Oxbow Advisors Stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners In (PNFP) Has Trimmed as Market Value Rose; Hartford Investment Management Co Has Upped Stake in Procter & Gamble (PG) by $334,957

Hartford Investment Management Co increased its stake in Procter & Gamble (PG) by 0.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hartford Investment Management Co bought 3,073 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 411,940 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $45.17M, up from 408,867 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co who had been investing in Procter & Gamble for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $311.24B market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $124.37. About 2.91 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – P&G 3Q CORE EPS $1.00, EST. 98C; BOOSTS YR CORE EPS GROWTH VIEW; 19/04/2018 – P&G CEO: SEEING SOME POSITIVE PROGRESS IN GROOMING; 06/03/2018 – P&G TO CUT AD AGENCY SPENDING BY $1.25B IN NEXT 3 YEARS: FT; 17/04/2018 – Akamai Takes Home Eight Awards for its Cloud Security Solutions in the 14th Annual 2018 Info Security PG’s Global Excellence Aw; 18/04/2018 – Pantene and Priyanka Chopra Team Up to Encourage Others to #GoGentle in a Harsh World; 19/04/2018 – P&G, Nestle, Unilever forgo price increases to move product; 19/03/2018 – Henkel battles to keep on trucking in North America; 08/03/2018 – Mr. Clean and Peta Murgatroyd Tackle the Most Impossible Household Messes With the All-New Magic Eraser With Durafoam; 19/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Procter & Gamble’s Aa3 Rating Following Announced Acquisition Of Merck’s Consumer Health Business; Outlook Stable; 19/04/2018 – P&G MEDIA CALL ENDS

Oxbow Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners In (PNFP) by 18.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oxbow Advisors Llc sold 6,178 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.18% . The institutional investor held 26,407 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.52M, down from 32,585 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oxbow Advisors Llc who had been investing in Pinnacle Financial Partners In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.94% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $55.73. About 57,736 shares traded. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) has declined 2.89% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.89% the S&P500. Some Historical PNFP News: 16/04/2018 – Pinnacle Financial 1Q Rev $218.7M; 23/04/2018 – Pinnacle Financial Presenting at Wells Fargo Conference May 23; 17/04/2018 – Pinnacle Financial Partners Announces 1Q18 Dividend; 11/04/2018 – Pinnacle Adds 10 Revenue Producers in the Carolinas and Virginia During 1Q 2018; 21/04/2018 – DJ Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PNFP); 16/04/2018 – PINNACLE FINANCIAL 1Q ADJ EPS $1.13, EST. $1.10; 16/04/2018 – Correct: Pinnacle Financial 1Q EPS $1.08, Not 7 Cents; 16/04/2018 – Pinnacle Financial 1Q EPS 7c; 21/05/2018 – Pinnacle Financial Partners Hires Top Tier Banking Leader as President of South Carolina Coastal Region; 25/04/2018 – Hartford MidCap Value Adds Pinnacle Financial

Analysts await Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.33 earnings per share, up 9.92% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.21 per share. PNFP’s profit will be $102.33M for 10.48 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.42 actual earnings per share reported by Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.34% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.03, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 11 investors sold PNFP shares while 95 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 58.54 million shares or 0.98% less from 59.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Charles Schwab Inv Mgmt has 0.02% invested in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP). State Of Wisconsin Invest Board has invested 0.03% in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP). D E Shaw And, New York-based fund reported 9,615 shares. Ameritas Ptnrs reported 0.06% stake. Toronto Dominion Retail Bank reported 907 shares stake. Dimensional Fund Advisors Ltd Partnership accumulated 1.74M shares or 0.04% of the stock. Connecticut-based Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Company has invested 0% in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP). Prudential Fincl stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has 0.03% invested in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) for 12,600 shares. Philadelphia Fincl Management Of San Francisco Limited Company stated it has 2.34% in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP). Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado accumulated 0% or 9,576 shares. Synovus Financial holds 189 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ellington Mngmt Group Inc Lc holds 3,500 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Lbmc Investment Advsr Llc holds 0.2% of its portfolio in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) for 22,826 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt reported 1,489 shares.

Oxbow Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.04B and $830.37 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Charles Schwab Corp (NYSE:SCHW) by 23,570 shares to 109,605 shares, valued at $4.41M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2,366 shares in the quarter, for a total of 107,017 shares, and has risen its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries Af S (NYSE:LYB).

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $1.31 million activity.

More notable recent Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 18, 2019 – Benzinga” on September 18, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Pinnacle Is Still the No. 1 Ranked Bank in Nashville for Deposits, Moves up to No. 3 in Tennessee – Business Wire” published on September 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Pinnacle Financial heads to debt market to refinance notes – Seeking Alpha” on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “What Terry Turner wants to say to Pinnacle’s skeptics – Nashville Business Journal” published on January 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Pinnacle Financial (PNFP) a Solid Growth Stock? 3 Reasons to Think ” Yes ” – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Hartford Investment Management Co, which manages about $3.59B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Darden Restaurants Inc (NYSE:DRI) by 41,523 shares to 13,500 shares, valued at $1.64 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) by 8,208 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 206,994 shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).

More notable recent The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Former P&G brand manager hired as CEO of Papa Johnâ€™s – Cincinnati Business Courier” on August 27, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “P&G sells iconic brand to Cincinnati startup in multimillion-dollar deal – Cincinnati Business Courier” published on September 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Procter & Gamble (PG) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) were released by: Forbes.com and their article: “Ladies, Meet The P&G Executive Who Wants to Accelerate Your Startup – Forbes” published on September 20, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Where Will Procter & Gamble Be in 10 Years? – Motley Fool” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It has no change, as 43 investors sold PG shares while 749 reduced holdings. only 131 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 1.57 billion shares or 4.57% more from 1.50 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fisher Asset Mngmt invested in 5.11M shares or 0.62% of the stock. Texas Cap Bancshares Inc Tx stated it has 0.68% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Stratford Consulting Lc has invested 0.52% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Sabal stated it has 0.18% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). 33,834 are owned by Brookstone Cap Management. Moreover, New England Rech & has 1.01% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Meritage Port Mngmt has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Minnesota-based Gradient Investments Ltd Llc has invested 0.14% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Centre Asset Management Ltd Company has invested 1.3% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Lombard Odier Asset (Switzerland) has invested 0.44% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Weiss Multi holds 116,700 shares or 0.34% of its portfolio. Lau Associates Llc reported 1.89% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). First Foundation Advsrs has invested 0.1% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Crestwood Advisors Group holds 147,170 shares or 0.73% of its portfolio. Ingalls And Snyder Ltd Liability Com holds 1.49% or 282,627 shares in its portfolio.