Oxbow Advisors Stake in Oneok New (OKE) Cut as Market Valuation Rose; Shaker Financial Services Raised Royce Value Tr (RVT) Stake by $759,122

Oxbow Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Oneok Inc New (OKE) by 61.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oxbow Advisors Llc sold 4,605 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.77% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,866 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $200,000, down from 7,471 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oxbow Advisors Llc who had been investing in Oneok Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $71.3. About 1.34M shares traded. ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) has risen 0.99% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.44% the S&P500. Some Historical OKE News: 02/05/2018 – ONEOK SAYS IN ADVANCED TALKS ON WEST TEXAS SYSTEM GAS EXPANSION; 19/04/2018 – ONEOK Increases Quarterly Dividend; 01/05/2018 – ONEOK INC 1Q ADJ EBITDA $570.3M, EST. $549.3M; 15/05/2018 – Capital Research Global Investors Buys 1.8% of Oneok Inc; 03/04/2018 – ONEOK -AS PRECAUTIONARY STEP FOR INTERSTATE NATURAL GAS PIPELINES,TEMPORARILY DISABLED SERVICE WITH ELECTRONIC DATA INTERCHANGE SERVICES PROVIDER; 03/05/2018 – ONEOK INC OKE.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $65 FROM $62; 03/04/2018 – ONEOK INC OKE.N -ONEOK NATURAL GAS PIPELINES OPERATING NORMALLY; 23/03/2018 – ONEOK INC OKE.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $62 FROM $59; 03/04/2018 – Oneok: Move Was Purely Precautionary Step After EDI Was Target of Apparent Cyberattack; 08/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for ONEOK, People’s United Financial, Spirit Realty Capital, Stryker, Ultra Cl

Shaker Financial Services Llc increased its stake in Royce Value Tr Inc (RVT) by 26.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shaker Financial Services Llc bought 58,394 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.43% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 277,644 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.82M, up from 219,250 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shaker Financial Services Llc who had been investing in Royce Value Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.32B market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $13.93. About 205,672 shares traded. Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) has declined 13.59% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.02% the S&P500.

More notable recent Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Royce Value Trust, Inc. Announces Terms for Its Common Stock Rights Offering – PR Newswire” on May 18, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Closed-End Funds: Bottom 10 Performances For 2018 – Seeking Alpha” published on December 17, 2018, Prnewswire.com published: “Royce Value Trust, Inc. Announces Terms of Common Stock Rights Offering – PR Newswire” on January 25, 2018. More interesting news about Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Weekly Closed-End Fund Roundup: March 29, 2019 – Seeking Alpha” published on April 14, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Royce Value Trust, Inc. (NYSE-RVT) declares Second Quarter Common Stock Distribution of $0.28 Per Share – PRNewswire” with publication date: June 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.63 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 6 investors sold RVT shares while 27 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 19.96 million shares or 1.92% more from 19.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fmr Ltd Liability Company accumulated 4 shares or 0% of the stock. First Trust Ltd Partnership invested in 46,727 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Reilly Financial Advsr Limited Com has 0% invested in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) for 1,543 shares. Cetera Advisor Ntwk Ltd Liability owns 0.03% invested in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) for 62,749 shares. Moreover, St James Company Limited Liability has 0.02% invested in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT). Suntrust Banks has invested 0% in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT). Blb&B Advsr Ltd Com owns 14,260 shares. Fifth Third Bank stated it has 6,206 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bessemer Gru Incorporated invested in 11,492 shares or 0% of the stock. Alabama-based Cornerstone Advsr has invested 0.42% in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT). Benjamin F Edwards & reported 0.11% of its portfolio in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT). M&T Comml Bank holds 0% in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) or 16,934 shares. 1607 Cap Prtnrs Llc holds 132,650 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Advsrs Asset holds 0.27% or 1.08M shares. Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors holds 12,395 shares.

Shaker Financial Services Llc, which manages about $132.85 million and $197.41 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Tr Enhanced Eqty Inc F (NYSE:FFA) by 33,845 shares to 161,342 shares, valued at $2.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eaton Vance High Income 2021 by 34,066 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 40,234 shares, and cut its stake in Rivernorth Doubleline Strate.

More notable recent ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is ONEOK a Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Energy Investing Showdown: Midstream/MLPs Vs. Majors Vs. Broader Energy – Seeking Alpha” published on June 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “ONEOK -5% after Q4 earnings disappoint; 2019 seen as transition year – Seeking Alpha” on February 26, 2019. More interesting news about ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “This Super-Cheap High-Yield Stock Could Have Enormous Upside – The Motley Fool” published on June 22, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “3 Dividend Stocks Ideal for Retirees – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold OKE shares while 205 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 302.28 million shares or 0.68% more from 300.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bancshares Of Nova Scotia holds 0.02% or 78,537 shares in its portfolio. Advsrs Ok reported 33,953 shares or 0.25% of all its holdings. Moreover, Winslow Evans & Crocker has 0.08% invested in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Ontario – Canada-based Highstreet Asset Mgmt has invested 0.35% in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Salient Capital Advsrs Llc owns 2.28M shares or 3.72% of their US portfolio. Da Davidson And stated it has 0.04% in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Qs Investors Ltd Liability Co reported 0.04% stake. Callahan Advisors Lc reported 5,996 shares stake. Penbrook Mgmt Ltd Co accumulated 10,600 shares. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Llp Ma owns 0.01% invested in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) for 13,002 shares. Texas Yale Capital owns 260,774 shares for 0.73% of their portfolio. Asset Mngmt One owns 0.08% invested in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) for 217,020 shares. Shelton Mngmt reported 454 shares. Keybank Natl Association Oh has invested 0.04% in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Parsons Cap Mngmt Ri accumulated 0.03% or 3,755 shares.

Oxbow Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.04 billion and $822.11 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Allstate 6.625 Pfd Ser E Qdi by 65,560 shares to 113,760 shares, valued at $2.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) by 5,311 shares in the quarter, for a total of 49,451 shares, and has risen its stake in East West Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:EWBC).