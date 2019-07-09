Oxbow Advisors Raised Moodys (MCO) Stake By $417,024; IQ Short Duration Enhanced Core Bond U.S. Etf (NYSEARCA:SDAG) Shorts Increased By 1.46%

Oxbow Advisors Llc increased Moodys Corp (MCO) stake by 9.84% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Oxbow Advisors Llc acquired 2,304 shares as Moodys Corp (MCO)’s stock rose 13.39%. The Oxbow Advisors Llc holds 25,717 shares with $4.66 million value, up from 23,413 last quarter. Moodys Corp now has $37.37 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $197.1. About 215,935 shares traded. Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) has risen 8.52% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.09% the S&P500. Some Historical MCO News: 12/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Yanzhou Coal To Ba3; Outlook Stable; 15/03/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS WHILE IT CONTINUES TO BELIEVE A SUCCESSFUL RENEGOTIATION OF NAFTA WILL BE MOST LIKELY OUTCOME, RISKS TO BASELINE SCENARIO ARE RISING; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A Baa2 Rating To Store Capital’s Senior Unsecured Notes; 24/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To Scf Equipment Leasing 2018-1 Llc – Scf Equipment Leasing Canada 2018 L.P., Equipment Contract Backed Notes, Series 2018-1; 22/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To Abs Issued By Revocar 2018 Ug (haftungsbeschraenkt); 06/03/2018 – AXA AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S; 16/04/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS MAKING CROSS-BORDER TRANSACTIONS COULD COMPRESS BANKS’ FEES & COMMISSIONS WHICH WOULD BE CREDIT NEGATIVE; 16/05/2018 – DEVON ENERGY & ENLINK OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 25/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A2 Issuer Rating To Citigroup Global Markets Deutschland Ag; 18/04/2018 – BRIEF-Moody’s Assigns BAA3 Senior Unsecured Rating To $1.4 Bln New York Transportation Development Corp Special Facilities Revenue Bonds, Series 2018

Among 7 analysts covering Moody’s Corp (NYSE:MCO), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 14% are positive. Moody’s Corp had 12 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained the shares of MCO in report on Tuesday, April 9 with “Neutral” rating. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Hold” on Tuesday, February 19. The stock of Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) earned “Neutral” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald on Thursday, April 25. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Market Perform” rating in Thursday, April 25 report. Wells Fargo maintained it with “Market Perform” rating and $19500 target in Thursday, April 25 report. The firm has “Hold” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Wednesday, March 20. As per Tuesday, June 11, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Hold” on Tuesday, February 19. The company was maintained on Monday, February 25 by Nomura. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, April 5 by PiperJaffray.

Oxbow Advisors Llc decreased Wells Fargo & Co New (NYSE:WFC) stake by 7,916 shares to 34,545 valued at $1.67 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Cum Perp Pf stake by 23,160 shares and now owns 205,069 shares. Kkr & Co Inc was reduced too.