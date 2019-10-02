Oxbow Advisors Raised Holding in Charles Schwab (SCHW) by $942,800; Southside Bancshares (SBSI) Shareholder King Luther Capital Management Decreased Holding by $405,568 as Share Value Declined

Oxbow Advisors Llc increased its stake in Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW) by 27.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oxbow Advisors Llc bought 23,570 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.14% . The institutional investor held 109,605 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.41 million, up from 86,035 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oxbow Advisors Llc who had been investing in Charles Schwab Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.31% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $36.51. About 20.28M shares traded or 120.91% up from the average. The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) has declined 15.78% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.78% the S&P500.

King Luther Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in Southside Bancshares Inc (SBSI) by 14.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. King Luther Capital Management Corp sold 12,674 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.52% . The institutional investor held 74,779 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.42 million, down from 87,453 at the end of the previous reported quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Southside Bancshares Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $33.61. About 79,719 shares traded. Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) has risen 0.41% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.41% the S&P500. Some Historical SBSI News: 21/05/2018 – Lehigh University, EdR Celebrate Groundbreaking of SouthSide Commons; 02/05/2018 – Southside Market & Barbeque Announces New Location; 06/03/2018 Rep. Moore: Rep. Moore Calls for Investigation into Southside SSA Office Closure; 09/03/2018 – Rep. Moore: Investigation Opened into Southside SSA Office Closure; 20/03/2018 – Ovolo Southside brings a unique theatrical experience to visitors with HKAPA; 12/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Southside Elementary Charter School Mon, 3/12/2018, 5:30 PM; 08/03/2018 – WA State Auditor: Seattle Southside Regional Tourism Authority Financial 3/8/2018 3/8/2018; 24/04/2018 – Virginia AG: April 24, 2018 – Drug Takeback Day Events to Be Held Across Southside Virginia

Oxbow Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.04 billion and $830.37M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nuveen Enhanced Amt L&N Muni C (NVG) by 385,959 shares to 667,833 shares, valued at $10.60M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fd (EIM) by 82,379 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 240,796 shares, and cut its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine / Claymore (FFC).

Since May 3, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $215,617 activity. Goldfarb Mark A bought 2,595 shares worth $100,367.

King Luther Capital Management Corp, which manages about $16.93 billion and $13.71 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 13,298 shares to 112,995 shares, valued at $4.78 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Columbia Sportswear Co (NASDAQ:COLM) by 3,020 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,666 shares, and has risen its stake in Realpage Inc (NASDAQ:RP).

Analysts await Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.58 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.58 per share. SBSI’s profit will be $19.59 million for 14.49 P/E if the $0.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.55 actual earnings per share reported by Southside Bancshares, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.45% EPS growth.