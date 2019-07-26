Oxbow Advisors Raised East West Bancorp (EWBC) Position By $1.18 Million; Osmium Partners Has Decreased Its Franklin Covey Co (Call) (FC) Position

Osmium Partners Llc decreased Franklin Covey Co (Call) (FC) stake by 40.9% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Osmium Partners Llc sold 138,400 shares as Franklin Covey Co (Call) (FC)’s stock rose 12.84%. The Osmium Partners Llc holds 200,000 shares with $5.06M value, down from 338,400 last quarter. Franklin Covey Co (Call) now has $517.54 million valuation. The stock increased 2.88% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $37.04. About 14,775 shares traded. Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) has risen 11.58% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.15% the S&P500. Some Historical FC News: 03/05/2018 – Franklin Covey Co. and Mango Media Inc. Release New Book, Building a Winning Culture in Government: A Blueprint for Delivering Success in the Public Sector; 13/03/2018 Franklin Covey Co. Named to Top 20 Leadership Training Company List by TrainingIndustry.com for Seventh Year; 04/04/2018 – FRANKLIN COVEY CO – REAFFIRMS PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED ADJUSTED EBITDA GUIDANCE FOR FISCAL 2018; 30/04/2018 – FranklinCovey Recognized by HR.com with LEAD2018 Top Leadership Partner Award; 13/03/2018 – Franklin Covey Co. Named to Top 20 Leadership Training Company List by Traininglndustry.com for Seventh Year; 24/04/2018 – FranklinCovey Launches The 4 Essential Roles of Leadership; 08/05/2018 – Franklin Covey Co. Named to Top 20 Sales Training Company List by Training Industry; 28/03/2018 – Franklin Covey Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/04/2018 – Franklin Covey Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Millar, Inc. Enhances its Commitment to Learning through FranklinCovey’s All Access Training Pass

Oxbow Advisors Llc increased East West Bancorp Inc (EWBC) stake by 178.49% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Oxbow Advisors Llc acquired 25,000 shares as East West Bancorp Inc (EWBC)’s stock declined 11.39%. The Oxbow Advisors Llc holds 39,006 shares with $1.87 million value, up from 14,006 last quarter. East West Bancorp Inc now has $7.13B valuation. The stock increased 2.15% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $48.97. About 248,874 shares traded. East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) has declined 32.58% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.01% the S&P500. Some Historical EWBC News: 19/04/2018 – EAST WEST BANCORP INC – OUTLOOK FOR 2018 CURRENTLY ASSUMES TWO ADDITIONAL FED FUNDS RATE INCREASES IN 2018: IN JUNE AND SEPTEMBER; 19/04/2018 – East West Bancorp 1Q Net $187.0M; 20/04/2018 – EAST WEST BANCORP INC EWBC.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $77 FROM $73; 19/04/2018 – East West Bancorp 1Q Rev $401.1M; 19/04/2018 – East West Bancorp Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 19/04/2018 – East West Bancorp Reaffirms Its Outlook for the Full Year 2018; 23/04/2018 – EAST WEST BANCORP INC EWBC.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $72 FROM $70; 29/05/2018 – EAST WEST BANCORP BOOSTS QTRLY DIV BY 15% TO $0.23/SHR; 29/05/2018 – East West Bancorp Increases Quarterly Dividend By 15% To $0.23 Per Share; 14/03/2018 – East West Bancorp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average

Osmium Partners Llc increased Leaf Group Ltd stake by 544,395 shares to 1.26M valued at $10.07M in 2019Q1. It also upped Tucows Inc (NASDAQ:TCX) stake by 150,278 shares and now owns 160,278 shares. Spark Networks Se was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.83, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 4 investors sold FC shares while 12 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 24 raised stakes. 6.03 million shares or 0.76% more from 5.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Glenmede Tru Na owns 1,126 shares. Strs Ohio stated it has 23,900 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Stone Ridge Asset Management Ltd Company reported 18,672 shares. Rhumbline Advisers reported 12,718 shares. 582 were reported by Tower Research Capital Ltd Com (Trc). 25,820 are owned by Susquehanna Interest Ltd Liability Partnership. Punch Associates Inv invested in 365,135 shares. Fmr Limited reported 0% of its portfolio in Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC). 3,219 are owned by Citigroup. Comml Bank Of America De has invested 0% in Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC). Renaissance Limited Liability Corp reported 63,465 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Tiaa Cref Inv Lc holds 0% or 20,039 shares in its portfolio. Barclays Public Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% in Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC). Marshall Wace Llp reported 0% in Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC). Royal State Bank Of Canada owns 10,027 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $100,114 activity. Another trade for 1,902 shares valued at $100,114 was sold by Estrada Rudolph.

Oxbow Advisors Llc decreased Kkr & Co Inc stake by 109,617 shares to 129,745 valued at $3.05M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Nestle Sa Spons Adr Repstg Reg (NSRGY) stake by 3,295 shares and now owns 85,619 shares. Wells Fargo & Co New (NYSE:WFC) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.71, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 19 investors sold EWBC shares while 100 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 120.66 million shares or 2.46% less from 123.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stephens Ar stated it has 68,022 shares. Blair William And Il stated it has 11,183 shares. Kbc Gru Nv accumulated 45,872 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Bnp Paribas Asset Sa reported 17,998 shares. Huntington National Bank holds 944 shares or 0% of its portfolio. First Republic Mngmt Inc reported 0.12% of its portfolio in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC). Arizona State Retirement System owns 104,089 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Petrus Trust Company Lta owns 4,781 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Cornerstone Advsrs invested in 0% or 163 shares. Cim Limited Liability Com reported 11,991 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Daiwa Secs Gp has invested 0% in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC). Trillium Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co accumulated 254,406 shares or 0.62% of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Md owns 1.08M shares. Lpl Fincl Lc reported 0% stake. Wellington Shields Mgmt Lc owns 42,415 shares.