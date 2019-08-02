Oxbow Advisors Raised By $1.18 Million Its East West Bancorp (EWBC) Holding; Godsey & Gibb Associates Increased Home Depot (HD) Stake

Godsey & Gibb Associates increased Home Depot Inc (HD) stake by 2.91% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired 2,560 shares as Home Depot Inc (HD)’s stock rose 7.49%. The Godsey & Gibb Associates holds 90,579 shares with $17.38M value, up from 88,019 last quarter. Home Depot Inc now has $232.88B valuation. The stock decreased 0.55% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $211.65. About 80,410 shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 24/04/2018 – WDBJ7: BREAKING: Two Dallas police officers were shot and critically wounded in a shooting at a Home Depot on Tuesday afte…; 08/03/2018 – Naples Daily News: Exclusive: Home Depot to donate $50M to train construction workers, address severe shortage; 14/03/2018 – Earth Alive Distributor American Cannabis Company Secures New Online Distribution Channels With Walmart, The Home Depot and Amazon for Dr. Maríjane Root Probiotic; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT CEO SAYS NORTHERN DIVISION, ITS LARGEST SEGMENT, POSTED FLAT COMPS DUE TO WEAKNESS IN SEASONAL CATEGORIES – CONF CALL; 14/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Bad winter weather may affect results at Home Depot; 08/03/2018 – USA TODAY Money: Exclusive: Home Depot to donate $50M to train construction workers, address severe shortage; 15/03/2018 – CPSC: Tents Sold Exclusively at Home Depot; 22/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Looking for details on the path of interest rate hikes; 24/04/2018 – BNO News: BREAKING: At least 3 people, including 2 police officers, have been shot near Home Depot in northeast Dallas – WFAA; 15/03/2018 – U.S. CPSC SAYS RECALLED CHILDREN’S TENTS SOLD EXCLUSIVELY AT HOME DEPOT STORES NATIONWIDE DURING NOVEMBER 2017

Oxbow Advisors Llc increased East West Bancorp Inc (EWBC) stake by 178.49% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Oxbow Advisors Llc acquired 25,000 shares as East West Bancorp Inc (EWBC)'s stock declined 5.90%. The Oxbow Advisors Llc holds 39,006 shares with $1.87 million value, up from 14,006 last quarter. East West Bancorp Inc now has $6.45 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $44.3. About 3,703 shares traded. East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) has declined 26.23% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.23% the S&P500.

Among 9 analysts covering Home Depot (NYSE:HD), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 89% are positive. Home Depot had 22 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, February 27, the company rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, February 26 by Jefferies. The stock of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, April 15 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, February 26 by RBC Capital Markets. As per Tuesday, February 26, the company rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird. Oppenheimer maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, February 26 report. Wells Fargo maintained The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) rating on Tuesday, February 26. Wells Fargo has “Buy” rating and $205 target. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, April 1 report. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Tuesday, February 26 report.

More notable recent The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) news were published by: Schaeffersresearch.com which released: "25 Stocks That Tanked After a Fed Rate Cut – Schaeffers Research" on July 30, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: "Home Depot CFO Explains How It Services Millennials – Benzinga" published on July 24, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: "Why Home Depot Stock Isn't Worth Buying – Nasdaq" on July 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisory Rech invested in 89,450 shares or 0.33% of the stock. Bollard Gru Limited Liability has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). The Texas-based Petrus Trust Lta has invested 0.59% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Windsor Mgmt Limited Liability Co stated it has 2,830 shares or 0.26% of all its holdings. Moreover, Anchor Capital Ltd Liability has 0.01% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Portland Glob Advsrs Llc invested in 0.1% or 1,483 shares. Front Barnett Associate Ltd Company has invested 0.31% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Davis R M has 94,273 shares. Grandfield Dodd Ltd has 0.1% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Linscomb Williams reported 7,128 shares. Huntington National Bank & Trust owns 343,614 shares or 1.09% of their US portfolio. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co holds 0.04% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) or 31,139 shares. Cleararc Cap reported 27,416 shares. Moreover, Burt Wealth Advsr has 0.15% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Eagle Advsrs Lc has 0.52% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 68,896 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.71, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 19 investors sold EWBC shares while 100 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 120.66 million shares or 2.46% less from 123.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 259,854 were reported by Parametric Portfolio Assoc Ltd Limited Liability Company. Dnb Asset Mgmt As has 13,930 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Proshare Advisors Ltd Com holds 0.01% or 30,479 shares. 12,809 are owned by Sg Americas Securities Ltd Liability Com. New York State Common Retirement Fund invested in 315,150 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Pnc Group Inc Inc invested in 0% or 47,316 shares. Moreover, Wellington Shields Cap Mgmt Lc has 0.35% invested in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC). Bradley Foster And Sargent Ct reported 20,142 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement reported 0.03% in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC). Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv has 0% invested in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) for 8,700 shares. Glenmede Na owns 0.01% invested in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) for 59,430 shares. Camarda Finance Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 38 shares. Maltese Capital Management Limited Liability Company invested 0.31% of its portfolio in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC). Bancorporation Of Montreal Can reported 129,320 shares. Ferguson Wellman Capital Mngmt reported 34,705 shares.

More notable recent East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)'s Could Be A Buy For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance" on July 27, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: "East West Bancorp (EWBC) Q2 Earnings Match, Stock Up 5.2% – Nasdaq" published on July 19, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: "East West Bancorp, Inc. (EWBC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 31, 2019 – Nasdaq" on July 30, 2019.