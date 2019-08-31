Oxbow Advisors Raised Bank Of America (BAC) Stake; 11 Bullish Analysts Covering Shopify Inc. (SHOP)

Among 18 analysts covering Shopify (NYSE:SHOP), 11 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 61% are positive. Shopify has $48100 highest and $175 lowest target. $324.89’s average target is -15.70% below currents $385.39 stock price. Shopify had 34 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, August 2, the company rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The company was maintained on Tuesday, August 27 by Rosenblatt. Morgan Stanley downgraded Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) rating on Tuesday, May 14. Morgan Stanley has “Underweight” rating and $20900 target. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Wedbush on Wednesday, May 1. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Robert W. Baird on Thursday, June 20. The stock has “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Thursday, March 7. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 19 by Jefferies. Piper Jaffray maintained Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) rating on Thursday, June 20. Piper Jaffray has “Hold” rating and $286 target. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Friday, June 21 by Barclays Capital. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, May 1. See Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) latest ratings:

27/08/2019 Broker: Rosenblatt Rating: Buy Old Target: $410.0000 New Target: $481.0000 Maintain

02/08/2019 Broker: Raymond James Rating: Outperform Old Target: $270.0000 New Target: $365.0000 Maintain

02/08/2019 Broker: Bank of America Rating: Underperform Old Target: $185.0000 New Target: $300.0000 Maintain

02/08/2019 Broker: KeyBanc Capital Markets Rating: Overweight Old Target: $350.0000 New Target: $385.0000 Maintain

08/07/2019 Broker: KeyBanc Capital Markets Rating: Overweight Old Target: $300.0000 New Target: $350.0000 Maintain

24/06/2019 Broker: Paradigm Research Rating: Buy New Target: $375 Maintain

20/06/2019 Broker: Paradigm Research Rating: Buy Maintain

25/06/2019 Broker: Wedbush Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Neutral Downgrade

24/06/2019 Broker: IFS Securities Rating: Inc 375

24/06/2019 Broker: Roth Capital Rating: Hold New Target: $300 Downgrade

Oxbow Advisors Llc increased Bank Of America Corp (BAC) stake by 31.42% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Oxbow Advisors Llc acquired 39,055 shares as Bank Of America Corp (BAC)’s stock rose 1.39%. The Oxbow Advisors Llc holds 163,355 shares with $4.51 million value, up from 124,300 last quarter. Bank Of America Corp now has $251.57B valuation. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $27.51. About 39.42M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 01/05/2018 – Bank of America: Nearly Two-Thirds of Los Angeles Entrepreneurs Foresee Long-Term Growth, According to Bank of America Survey; 27/03/2018 – BOFA GAP WIDENS TO 57.9% FOR BONUSES; 11/04/2018 – Atlanta CBS: Bank of America to stop lending to makers of assault-style weapons; 13/04/2018 – CrowdfundInsider: Bank of America Launches New Digital Mortgage Experience; 18/05/2018 – Bank of America Delivers First Widely Available Al–Driven Virtual Financial Assistant; 23/03/2018 – BofA’s Merrill Lynch Paying N.Y. $42 Million Over Masking Probe; 24/05/2018 – Cardlytics Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 7; 16/04/2018 – Bank of America Reports Higher Earnings — 3rd Update; 03/05/2018 – BAYER COVESTRO SHARE SALE BOOKS COVERED, TO CLOSE TODAY: BAML; 21/04/2018 – That stake could be worth more than $109 billion in 2030, according to Bank of America last year

Oxbow Advisors Llc decreased Automatic Data Processing Inc (NASDAQ:ADP) stake by 7,035 shares to 17,274 valued at $2.76M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) stake by 3,017 shares and now owns 61,100 shares. Aberdeen Asia Pacific Income F (FAX) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boys Arnold & stated it has 0.15% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Reliance Tru Company Of Delaware holds 0.3% or 67,249 shares. Mondrian Inv Prns accumulated 0% or 1,323 shares. Agf Invs has 392,655 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Franklin Street Advsr Inc Nc invested in 0.11% or 29,297 shares. Moreover, Chilton Cap Mngmt Lc has 0.67% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Augustine Asset Management invested 0.44% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Boltwood Capital Mngmt reported 0.17% stake. 16,440 are owned by Tiemann Inv Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp. 161,715 were accumulated by Sol Cap Management. Calamos Advsrs Limited Liability Company stated it has 1.04% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Texas-based Hilltop Holdg has invested 0.18% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Stillwater Inv Management Lc has invested 1.13% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Dodge Cox owns 114.74 million shares. Community State Bank Na owns 5,444 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio.

Among 5 analysts covering Bank of America (NYSE:BAC), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Bank of America has $40 highest and $29.5000 lowest target. $34.90’s average target is 26.86% above currents $27.51 stock price. Bank of America had 12 analyst reports since March 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wood upgraded the shares of BAC in report on Friday, July 26 to “Outperform” rating. Oppenheimer maintained Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) rating on Tuesday, March 26. Oppenheimer has “Outperform” rating and $40 target. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Wednesday, April 17. Jefferies downgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Wednesday, April 17 report. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, June 18 by BMO Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Overweight” on Tuesday, July 9.

Shopify Inc. provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. The company has market cap of $43.81 billion. The Company’s platform provides merchants with a single view of their business and clients in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, and leverage analytics and reporting. It currently has negative earnings. The firm was formerly known as Jaded Pixel Technologies Inc. and changed its name to Shopify Inc. in November 2011.