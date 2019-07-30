Oxbow Advisors Position In Te Connectivity LTD (TEL) Was Increased; Vulcan Value Partners Boosted Sabre (SABR) Position

Oxbow Advisors Llc increased its stake in Te Connectivity Ltd (TEL) by 16.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oxbow Advisors Llc bought 7,611 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 54,899 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.43M, up from 47,288 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oxbow Advisors Llc who had been investing in Te Connectivity Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $93.93. About 690,928 shares traded. TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) has declined 5.44% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.87% the S&P500. Some Historical TEL News: 17/04/2018 – TE Connectivity Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – TE Connectivity 2Q Cash Flow From Continuing Operating Activities $377M; 25/04/2018 – TE CONNECTIVITY LTD TEL.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $5.52 TO $5.58; 25/04/2018 – TE Connectivity 2Q Net $490M; 25/04/2018 – TE Connectivity Sees 3Q Adj EPS $1.35-Adj EPS $1.37; 05/03/2018 MFS Technology Adds TE Connectivity, Exits Western Digital; 25/04/2018 – TE Connectivity 2Q Orders $3.7B, Excluding SubCom; 27/03/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for TE Connectivity, CNH Industrial N.V., Proteostasis Therapeutics, Qudian In; 25/04/2018 – TE CONNECTIVITY LTD TEL.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $14.5 BLN TO $14.7 BLN; 18/03/2018 – TE Connectivity Presents Heilind Asia with Asia Pacific 2017 Content Per Customer Award

Vulcan Value Partners Llc increased its stake in Sabre Corp (SABR) by 19.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vulcan Value Partners Llc bought 247,578 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.16% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.50M shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.03 million, up from 1.25M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vulcan Value Partners Llc who had been investing in Sabre Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $23.69. About 537,781 shares traded. Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR) has declined 15.51% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.94% the S&P500. Some Historical SABR News: 01/05/2018 – Sabre 1Q Rev $988.4M; 09/05/2018 – Aflac Brings Home SABRE Awards for Corporate Responsibility, Including Top Award for Best in Show; 06/03/2018 – Aeromexico Renews Strategic Partnership With Sabre to Drive Digital Transformation and New Rev Streams; 10/04/2018 – Sabre makes major innovation announcement to bring industry-first Digital Airline Commercial Platform to market at Sabre Technology Exchange; 06/03/2018 – Sabre selected as global technology partner to Flight Centre Travel Group; 11/04/2018 – New Sabre Red Workspace rolling out across the globe in local languages; 16/05/2018 – Sabre announces upcoming webcast of 2018 Annual Meeting of Stockholders; 17/05/2018 – Sabre to participate in Bernstein’s 34th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference; 01/05/2018 – Sabre 1Q Adj EPS 44c; 01/05/2018 – SABRE REPORTS STRATEGIC RELATIONSHIP WITH AMAZON WEB SERVICES

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.56, from 1.5 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 46 investors sold SABR shares while 103 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 106 raised stakes. 241.34 million shares or 0.77% less from 243.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California-based First Republic Inv Mngmt has invested 0% in Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR). Archon Cap Management Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.57% in Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR) or 97,257 shares. 1,311 are owned by Huntington Fincl Bank. Manufacturers Life Ins The reported 0.01% stake. Ameritas Inv Partners Inc accumulated 80,914 shares. Amalgamated State Bank stated it has 63,639 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. San Francisco Sentry Group (Ca) invested in 550 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Invesco Ltd has 0.03% invested in Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR) for 3.71 million shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv owns 909,973 shares. Utd Advisers Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.03% in Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR). Convergence Inv Prtn Lc holds 0.45% of its portfolio in Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR) for 95,798 shares. Martingale Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership accumulated 1.54 million shares. Retirement Systems Of Alabama accumulated 358,509 shares. Eagle Asset Incorporated accumulated 0.01% or 103,782 shares. First Trust Ltd Partnership, Illinois-based fund reported 747,012 shares.

Vulcan Value Partners Llc, which manages about $6.07B and $10.88 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Msc Indl Direct Inc (NYSE:MSM) by 47,224 shares to 414,435 shares, valued at $34.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aci Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:ACIW) by 1.17M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.88 million shares, and cut its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

Oxbow Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.04B and $822.11M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Blackrock Build America Bond T (NYSE:BBN) by 329,600 shares to 51,393 shares, valued at $1.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Trust Iii Etf Preferred (FPE) by 351,373 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 116,028 shares, and cut its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $1.07 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold TEL shares while 191 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 299.47 million shares or 0.83% less from 301.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Investors has 6.96 million shares. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv invested in 158,757 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Whittier Tru Com Of Nevada Inc reported 4,465 shares. Creative Planning has 0.01% invested in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability has invested 0.07% in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). Becker Capital Management has invested 1.26% in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). Bluecrest Cap Mgmt Ltd stated it has 2,630 shares. Ameriprise Financial invested 0.07% of its portfolio in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). 85,764 were reported by Nuance Ltd Liability. Guggenheim Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 80,093 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Toronto Dominion Comml Bank holds 0.03% or 234,227 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt has 0.12% invested in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). Pictet Asset Management Ltd owns 2.34 million shares. First Hawaiian Retail Bank reported 16,812 shares. Naples Advsr Ltd Liability stated it has 7,149 shares.

