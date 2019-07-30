Oxbow Advisors Maintains Stake in State Street (STT); First Citizens Bank & Trust Co Has Increased Mastercard (MA) Holding by $325,005; Share Value Rose

Oxbow Advisors Llc increased its stake in State Street Corp (STT) by 12.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oxbow Advisors Llc bought 5,311 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.05% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 49,451 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.25M, up from 44,140 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oxbow Advisors Llc who had been investing in State Street Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.05% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $59.13. About 3.58M shares traded or 7.58% up from the average. State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) has declined 39.59% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.02% the S&P500. Some Historical STT News: 23/04/2018 – State Street Recognized by RobecoSAM’s Annual “Sustainability Yearbook” for Fourth Consecutive Year; 31/05/2018 – ASSET MANAGER SSGA SAYS ANNUAL ELECTION FOR CORPORATE DIRECTORS IS “KEY TO EFFECTIVE GOVERNANCE”; 06/03/2018 – State Street Embraces New Investment Paradigm, Launches Investable Indices; 18/05/2018 – KUTV 2News: BREAKING TRAFFIC: Crash at 1100 South on northbound I-15 into Salt Lake City. Drive time between Sandy to SLC is ov; 07/05/2018 – MOVES-State Street Global Advisors names new head of Americas Distribution for SPDR ETFs; 20/04/2018 – STATE STREET CORP – 1Q18 REVENUE OF $3.0 BLN, UP 13% COMPARED TO 1Q17; 16/03/2018 – State Street’s Kumar wants answers on shareholder rights; 20/04/2018 – STATE STREET 1Q NET OUTFLOWS $27B; 05/03/2018 State Street Global Advisors Announces Impact of Receiving Settlement Payments; 07/05/2018 – State Street Global Advisors Appoints Sue Thompson as Head of Americas Distribution for SPDR ETFs

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 8.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co bought 1,383 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.97% with the market. The hedge fund held 18,187 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.28 million, up from 16,804 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $287.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $281.44. About 3.22M shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 29.68% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.25% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 15/05/2018 – Mastercard Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 27/04/2018 – MASTERCARD INC – RICHARD DAVIS, FORMERLY OF U.S. BANCORP, HAS BEEN ADDED TO SLATE ALONG WITH COMPANY’S EXISTING DIRECTORS; 12/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS PROVISIONAL AAA (SF) RATINGS TO CREDIT CARD ASSET-BACKED NOTES TO BE ISSUED BY PENARTH MASTER ISSUER PLC; 05/03/2018 Jefferson Awards Foundation Honors Shaquille O’Neal, Bryan Stevenson, Alexis Jones and Mastercard as; 27/04/2018 – MASTERCARD NOMINATES 14 CANDIDATES FOR ELECTION TO BOARD; 03/05/2018 – A drop in customers buying cryptocurrencies with credit cards slightly dampened Mastercard’s quarterly growth, according to its earnings call; 21/05/2018 – APPLE: MASTERCARD CARD HOLDERS MAY NOT BE ABLE TO ADD CARDS; 19/03/2018 – MASTERCARD OPEN TO FACILITATING NATIONAL DIGITAL CURRENCIES: FT; 05/04/2018 – MASTERCARD INC – CARLO ENRICO TO LEAD LATIN AMERICA AND CARIBBEAN REGION; 03/05/2018 – Mastercard blames cryptocurrencies for slight drop in first-quarter growth

Oxbow Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.04B and $822.11M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3,925 shares to 104,651 shares, valued at $12.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Blackrock Build America Bond T (NYSE:BBN) by 329,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 51,393 shares, and cut its stake in Oneok Inc New (NYSE:OKE).

Since July 22, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $29,425 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold STT shares while 227 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 325.39 million shares or 0.78% more from 322.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt Communications Ltd holds 5,212 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. 2,705 are owned by First Interstate State Bank. Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt holds 0.07% or 1.63 million shares. Zeke Capital Advsrs Ltd holds 0.03% or 4,137 shares in its portfolio. First Republic Inv Management Inc reported 104,689 shares stake. Bancorp Of New York Mellon Corporation owns 5.29M shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Cap Sarl owns 0.26% invested in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) for 31,606 shares. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board owns 430,321 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. 106,000 are owned by Pacific Heights Asset Mgmt Limited Company. Selway Asset Mngmt holds 0.16% or 3,703 shares in its portfolio. Fiduciary invested in 243,095 shares or 0.43% of the stock. Paloma Com holds 0.03% in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) or 20,468 shares. Royal Savings Bank Of Canada invested 0.01% of its portfolio in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT). Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd Com holds 0.02% or 80,891 shares in its portfolio. 8,074 were reported by Corsair Cap Lp.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 sales for $19.91 million activity.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co, which manages about $897.46 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Regions Finl Corp New (NYSE:RF) by 38,014 shares to 160,257 shares, valued at $2.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kimco Rlty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 23,446 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 131,687 shares, and cut its stake in Corning Inc (NYSE:GLW).

