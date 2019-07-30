Oxbow Advisors Lowered Its Oneok New (OKE) Holding; Adecoagro S.A.HARES (AGRO) Shorts Up By 1.74%

Oxbow Advisors Llc decreased Oneok Inc New (OKE) stake by 61.64% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Oxbow Advisors Llc sold 4,605 shares as Oneok Inc New (OKE)’s stock rose 1.77%. The Oxbow Advisors Llc holds 2,866 shares with $200,000 value, down from 7,471 last quarter. Oneok Inc New now has $27.57 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.47% or $1.69 during the last trading session, reaching $66.8. About 2.26 million shares traded or 17.35% up from the average. ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) has risen 0.99% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.44% the S&P500. Some Historical OKE News: 01/05/2018 – ONEOK INC 1Q ADJ EBITDA $570.3M, EST. $549.3M; 17/04/2018 – ONEOK INC OKE.N : SEAPORT GLOBAL STARTS WITH NEUTRAL, $60 TARGET PRICE; 01/05/2018 – Oneok 1Q Net $264.5M; 02/05/2018 – ONEOK DOES NOT EXPECT BAKKEN FLARING RULE CHANGE TO IMPACT CO; 19/04/2018 – ONEOK BOOSTS QTRLY DIV; 03/04/2018 – OKE: NOTIFICATION TO CUSTOMERS MISINTERPRETED; 02/05/2018 – ONEOK SAYS IN ADVANCED TALKS ON WEST TEXAS SYSTEM GAS EXPANSION; 01/05/2018 – ONEOK INC SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $2.22B TO $2.42B, EST. $2.26B; 08/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for ONEOK, People’s United Financial, Spirit Realty Capital, Stryker, Ultra Cl; 04/04/2018 – IGNORE: ONEOK REPORTED EDI SERVICES SUSPENSION APRIL 3

Adecoagro S.A.HARES (NYSE:AGRO) had an increase of 1.74% in short interest. AGRO’s SI was 855,700 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 1.74% from 841,100 shares previously. With 210,900 avg volume, 4 days are for Adecoagro S.A.HARES (NYSE:AGRO)’s short sellers to cover AGRO’s short positions. The SI to Adecoagro S.A.HARES’s float is 1.11%. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $6.87. About 67,163 shares traded. Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO) has declined 12.47% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.90% the S&P500. Some Historical AGRO News: 15/05/2018 – Route One Investment Company Buys 1.8% Position in Adecoagro; 13/04/2018 – S&PGR Comments On Adecoagro’s Potential Acquisition Of SanCor; 12/04/2018 – SANCOR APPROVES ADECOAGRO TAKEOVER OFFER; 14/05/2018 – Adecoagro recorded 1Q18 Adjusted EBITDA of $61.9 MM, 38.4% higher year over year; 14/05/2018 – ADECOAGRO 1Q ADJ. EBITDA MARGIN +47.9%; 23/03/2018 – ADECOAGRO IS SAID TO BID FOR ARGENTINE DAIRY CO-OP: LA NACION; 14/05/2018 – ADECOAGRO 1Q ADJ EBITDA $61.9M; 26/03/2018 – Adecoagro Bids for Argentine Dairy Co-Op, Countering Fonterra; 14/05/2018 – ITAU BBA EXITED LTM, AGRO, CZZ, NEXA, GGAL IN 1Q: 13F; 15/03/2018 ADECOAGRO 4Q ADJ EBITDA $81.3M, EST. $83.2M (2 EST.)

Adecoagro S.A., an agricultural company, engages in farming crops and other agricultural products, dairy operations, sugar, ethanol and energy production, and land transformation activities in South America. The company has market cap of $800.74 million. The firm is involved in planting, harvesting, and selling grains, oilseeds, and fibers, including wheat, corn, soybeans, cotton, sunflowers, and others; and providing grain warehousing/conditioning, and handling and drying services to third parties. It currently has negative earnings. It also engages in planting, harvesting, processing, and marketing rice; and producing and selling fluid milk and other dairy products.

Oxbow Advisors Llc increased Cum Perp Pfd E 7 stake by 55,966 shares to 82,790 valued at $2.13M in 2019Q1. It also upped Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:ABX) stake by 58,968 shares and now owns 163,561 shares. Moodys Corp (NYSE:MCO) was raised too.

